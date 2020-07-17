PG&E Was Responsible for 2019's Kincade Fire, Cal Fire Says

A Pacific Gas & Electric transmission line sparked a wine country wildfire last year that destroyed hundreds of homes and caused nearly 100,000 people to flee, fire officials said Thursday.

Cal Fire investigators determined that the line northeast of Geyserville was responsible for igniting the Kincade Fire last October that ripped through a wide swath of Sonoma County.

Tinder-dry brush and strong winds combined with warm temperatures and low humidity helped the fire to spread at extreme rates, the agency said in a statement.

The fire started the night of Oct. 23, while winds gusting over 80 mph swept the mountains of northeastern Sonoma County. Cal Fire's initial location for the fire was adjacent to a PG&E transmission line in The Geysers geothermal power field.

PG&E reported the day after the fire started that a 230-kilovolt transmission line near the reported origin point of the flames had suffered an outage at 9:20 p.m., just seven minutes before the blaze began. The utility said Cal Fire personnel had identified a piece of broken equipment on one of the line's towers – a length of cable called a jumper that carries current past insulators – and added that the fire agency was investigating the site.

Cal Fire did not release details of its investigation but said its report had been sent to the county district attorney's office, which will decide whether to file criminal charges.

The fire burned 374 homes and other buildings and injured four people before it was doused two weeks later.

Messages to PG&E seeking comment weren't immediately returned Thursday. The utility told regulators last year that its lines were the likely cause of the fire.