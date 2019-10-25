MAP: PG&E Transmission Lines Near Kincade Fire Ignition Point

In an apparent replay of the sequence of events that led to last year's devastating Camp Fire in Butte County, PG&E reported Thursday that a failure on one of its high-voltage transmission lines occurred Wednesday night — minutes before the reported start of a fire that has burned more than 10,000 acres in Sonoma County and destroyed an unknown number of homes.





PG&E confirmed Thursday evening that while the utility shut off power to their distribution lines in that area, it did not turn off the power to high-voltage transmission lines.

The utility wrote in a statement that "those transmission lines were not deenergized because forecast weather conditions, particularly wind speeds, did not trigger the PSPS protocol. The wind speeds of concern for transmission lines are higher than those for distribution."

Cal Fire is examining the area around the transmission tower, and notified PG&E that there was a broken jumper on the same tower. PG&E said that they had inspected the transmission tower earlier this year.