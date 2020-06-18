PG&E Pleads Guilty to 84 Counts of Manslaughter in Camp Fire

Pacific Gas & Electric pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the deaths of 84 people in the 2018 Camp Fire, caused by its faulty equipment. The largest utility in the U.S. will have to pay millions of dollars in fines, but no executives will get jail time. As fire survivors begin testimony this week, critics of the plea deal say it’s too lenient for a utility that has been linked to a number of disasters since 2015. PG&E executives face sentencing later this week. We’ll talk about the plea deal, get the latest on PG&E’s plans for financial stability, and hear what the utility is doing to protect its 16 million customers this wildfire season.