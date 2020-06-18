Pacific Gas & Electric pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the deaths of 84 people in the 2018 Camp Fire, caused by its faulty equipment. The largest utility in the U.S. will have to pay millions of dollars in fines, but no executives will get jail time. As fire survivors begin testimony this week, critics of the plea deal say it’s too lenient for a utility that has been linked to a number of disasters since 2015. PG&E executives face sentencing later this week. We’ll talk about the plea deal, get the latest on PG&E’s plans for financial stability, and hear what the utility is doing to protect its 16 million customers this wildfire season.
PG&E Pleads Guilty to 84 Counts of Manslaughter in Camp Fire
at 10:30 AM
The site of Paradise Army Surplus on November 13, 2018. The store was destroyed by the Paradise Fire, started by a transmission line from a Pacific Gas & Electric tower. (Anne Wernikoff/KQED)
Guests:
Lily Jamali, co-host and correspondent, KQED's The California Report
Jared Ellias, law professor, UC Hastings Law; director, Center on Business Law
