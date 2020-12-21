How the Failure to Remove a Tree Could Have Sparked Zogg Fire

Federal Court Filing Looks into PG&E's Role in Deadly Zogg Fire

Crews hired to remove potentially hazardous trees in Shasta County were chased away two years ago by a woman brandishing a firearm, according to information PG&E shared with a federal judge.

Reporter: Dan Brekke, KQED

PG&E Racked Up $700 Million Dollar Legal Tab While in Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Court filings reviewed by KQED show just one of the law firms representing PG&E charged more than $143 million in fees and expenses. PG&E voluntarily entered bankruptcy protection early last year because of liabilities from wildfires caused by its equipment. While PG&E has funded a trust for fire victims, just a tiny fraction of them have received any compensation.

Inside the Fight to Get Back Data from Deleted Facebook Accounts

Facebook conducted a pre-election misinformation sweep in August, deleting a bunch of groups. One woman in Walnut Creek lost 13 years worth of photos on Facebook in the process.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED