PG&E Pleads Guilty to 84 Deaths in Wildfire That Destroyed Paradise

Pacific Gas & Electric pleaded guilty Tuesday to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the devastating wildfire that wiped out the Butte County town of Paradise in November 2018.

PG&E CEO Bill Johnson entered guilty pleas on behalf of the company, whose crumbling electrical grid was found to be responsible for igniting the 2018 blaze, dubbed the Camp Fire – the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in modern California history.

“Our equipment started that fire," said Johnson, who apologized directly to the victims' families. ”PG&E will never forget the Camp Fire and all that it took away from the region.”

Although the admission was part of a plea deal, it came during a dramatic court hearing designed to publicly shame the nation’s largest utility for neglecting its infrastructure.

The name of each victim was read aloud in a courtroom before Butte County Superior Court Judge Michael Deems, while the images of the dead were shown on a large screen.

PG&E also pleaded guilty to one felony county of unlawfully starting a fire.

Later Tuesday, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey is expected to release a long-awaited report detailing the corporate misconduct that ignited the Camp Fire.

“We want this to be impactful because this can't go on any longer," Ramsey told The Associated Press. “There is going to have to be a sea change in PG&E's method of operation."