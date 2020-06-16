KQED is a proud member of
PG&E Pleads Guilty to 84 Deaths in Wildfire That Destroyed Paradise
Michael Liedtke
The Associated Press
Rescue crews search through rubble in an effort to locate remains of victims of the Camp Fire on Nov. 13, 2018. (Anne Wernikoff/KQED)

Pacific Gas & Electric pleaded guilty Tuesday to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the devastating wildfire that wiped out the Butte County town of Paradise in November 2018.

PG&E CEO Bill Johnson entered guilty pleas on behalf of the company, whose crumbling electrical grid was found to be responsible for igniting the 2018 blaze, dubbed the Camp Fire – the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in modern California history.

“Our equipment started that fire," said Johnson, who apologized directly to the victims' families. ”PG&E will never forget the Camp Fire and all that it took away from the region.”

Although the admission was part of a plea deal, it came during a dramatic court hearing designed to publicly shame the nation’s largest utility for neglecting its infrastructure.

The name of each victim was read aloud in a courtroom before Butte County Superior Court Judge Michael Deems, while the images of the dead were shown on a large screen.

PG&E also pleaded guilty to one felony county of unlawfully starting a fire.

Later Tuesday, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey is expected to release a long-awaited report detailing the corporate misconduct that ignited the Camp Fire.

“We want this to be impactful because this can't go on any longer," Ramsey told The Associated Press. “There is going to have to be a sea change in PG&E's method of operation."

The proceedings will continue Wednesday when surviving relatives of those who died in the 2018 wildfire will be allowed to make statements. More than 20 people plan to appear in the court while others have sent in statements that Ramsey plans to read aloud. The judge will formally sentence PG&E on Thursday or Friday, according to Ramsey.

The court hearings are being streamed online.

No executives will be charged, leaving no one to imprison for the crimes. PG&E instead will pay a maximum fine of $3.5 million in addition to $500,000 to cover the county's costs for the criminal investigation.

The plea agreement also spares PG&E from being placed on criminal probation for a second time. The company is in the midst of a five-year probation under the supervision of U.S. District Judge William Alsup for a 2010 explosion in its natural gas lines that blew up a neighborhood in San Bruno and killed eight people. The probation lasts until January 2022.

The current court hearings are unfolding as PG&E approaches the end of a complicated bankruptcy case that the company used to work out $25.5 billion in settlements to pay for the damages from the Paradise fire, as well as others that torched wide swaths of Northern California and killed dozens in 2017. The bankruptcy deals include $13.5 billion earmarked for wildfire victims. A federal judge plans to approve or reject PG&E's plan for getting out of bankruptcy by June 30.

Since filing for bankruptcy early last year, PG&E says it has been dramatically altering a corporate culture that allegedly prioritized profits for its shareholders over the safety of the 16 million people who rely on the utility.

The company says it is being more vigilant about trimming trees around its power lines and replacing outdated equipment before it crumbles, although Alsup has repeatedly scolded PG&E for not doing even more to ensure its grid doesn't cause more tragedy. As part of a deal with California power regulators, PG&E will replace 11 of its 14 board members. CEO Bill Johnson will step down June 30.

Despite PG&E's pledge, critics fear more danger looms during an upcoming wildfire season after an unusually dry winter in Northern California.

This story will be updated.