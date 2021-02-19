'Tip of the Iceberg' : How Effects of Anti-Asian Attacks Run Deep

"We're not finding that they're just microaggressions that people could easily brush off it. It does become traumatizing after a while, and when it's repeated," said Russell Jeung, one of the co-founders of Stop AAPI Hate. "We've been surveying our respondents and they are showing signs of racial trauma."

Not only is the pandemic itself affecting the mental health of Asian Americans, Jeung said, but "those who experience racism have increased anxiety, sleeplessness and triggering responses. They avoid places now because of the trauma."

Jeung said these attacks, which are often loaded with profanity and slurs, "heightens that sense for Asian Americans that we're perceived as outsiders who don't belong." These incidents, Jeung said, are compounding the mental health challenges brought on by the pandemic.

And these numerous incidents nationwide are likely an undercount. "We're just the tip of the iceberg," Jeung said. "It's much more pervasive and widespread than our numbers indicate."

Dr. Sherry Wang, an associate professor of counseling psychology at Santa Clara County, has also been collecting data from clients about hate incidents. One of her findings is that in a majority of these incidents there were almost no instances of bystander intervention.

"When we think about racial trauma, I think it isn't just what happened — it's not just the overt violence that happened. It's also what happens in the moment when nobody comes to help you," she said.

"And then it's also [what happens] afterwards, in terms of when you seek support and you're sharing to people that you trust and you're being told like 'it's not a big deal, get over it,' or maybe you're imagining it or it's not as bad as other people's experiences."

Conflicting Feelings About Reporting Incidents

One of the other striking findings in Wang's surveys is that respondents said they were anxious about naming race as a factor in incidents of physical and emotional harm — because they felt their experiences weren't as bad as those that Black and African American people experience.

"There is the sense and the fear that people have of, 'If we talk about the fact that the perpetrators have been Black, does that mean I'm anti-Black?' " she said, "Or if I talk about my experience of racism, does that take away from Black Lives Matter and all the work and the efforts that we've been putting in in terms of wanting to build solidarity and wanting to really add our voice to amplify that movement? Do we take away from it or do we inadvertently then perpetrate anti-Blackness?"