Brutal Attacks Against Bay Area Asian Americans Spur Calls for Action Statewide

Communities in the Bay Area are reeling from a recent spate of violent attacks against elderly Asian Americans that left one 84-year old San Francisco resident dead and several others injured. The attacks are part of growing number of hate incidents targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders statewide, according Stop AAIP Hate, which has tracked more than 800 instances of assault and harassment in the last three months. We’ll talk about how anti-Asian violence is affecting individuals and communities and what can be done to stop it.