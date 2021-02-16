Communities in the Bay Area are reeling from a recent spate of violent attacks against elderly Asian Americans that left one 84-year old San Francisco resident dead and several others injured. The attacks are part of growing number of hate incidents targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders statewide, according Stop AAIP Hate, which has tracked more than 800 instances of assault and harassment in the last three months. We’ll talk about how anti-Asian violence is affecting individuals and communities and what can be done to stop it.
Brutal Attacks Against Bay Area Asian Americans Spur Calls for Action Statewide
at 10:00 AM
A view of Chinatown in Los Angeles, California on Feb. 12, 2021. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Guests:
Russell Jeung, professor of Asian American studies, San Francisco State University; co-founder, Stop AAIP Hate
David Chiu, assemblymember District 17, California State Assembly
Dr. Sherry Wang , associate professor of counseling, Santa Clara University
Grace Won, radio host and producer, KALW
