KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save Article
World Affairs Council
8:00 pm – 9:00 pmWorld Affairs CouncilWorld Affairs is a nationally syndicated radio broadcast that airs every Monday at 8:00 pm on KQED public radio and is uploaded for rebroadcast by NPR stations across the nation. World Affairs brings you, the listener, informative and engaging conversations that explore issues and opportunities that transcend borders. Tune in to hear thought leaders, change makers and engaged citizens share ideas and learn from one another in conversations that matter. Founded in 1947, following the San Francisco conference that established the United Nations, World Affairs remains one of the most vibrant global affairs organizations in the United States.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
World Affairs Council
8:00 pm – 9:00 pmWorld Affairs CouncilWorld Affairs is a nationally syndicated radio broadcast that airs every Monday at 8:00 pm on KQED public radio and is uploaded for rebroadcast by NPR stations across the nation. World Affairs brings you, the listener, informative and engaging conversations that explore issues and opportunities that transcend borders. Tune in to hear thought leaders, change makers and engaged citizens share ideas and learn from one another in conversations that matter. Founded in 1947, following the San Francisco conference that established the United Nations, World Affairs remains one of the most vibrant global affairs organizations in the United States.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Brutal Attacks Against Bay Area Asian Americans Spur Calls for Action Statewide

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A view of Chinatown in Los Angeles, California on Feb. 12, 2021.  (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Communities in the Bay Area are reeling from a recent spate of violent attacks against elderly Asian Americans that left one 84-year old San Francisco resident dead and several others injured. The attacks are part of growing number of hate incidents targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders statewide, according Stop AAIP Hate, which has tracked more than 800 instances of assault and harassment in the last three months. We’ll talk about how anti-Asian violence is affecting individuals and communities and what can be done to stop it.

Guests:

Russell Jeung, professor of Asian American studies, San Francisco State University; co-founder, Stop AAIP Hate

David Chiu, assemblymember District 17, California State Assembly

Dr. Sherry Wang , associate professor of counseling, Santa Clara University

Grace Won, radio host and producer, KALW

Sponsored