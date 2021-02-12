700 Anti-Asian Hate Incidents Reported in Bay Area During Pandemic - True Figures Might Be Even Worse

Cynthia Choi, co-executive director of Chinese for Affirmative Action and co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate, said one reason the numbers are high in California overall is because the state has "large concentrations of Asian American communities." It could also be that the group's outreach efforts have been widely covered by the media here, so more people are aware of it as a tool.

But she also said these numbers are likely an undercount.

"We don't by any means believe that it's exhaustive because, just like our community underreports to law enforcement, we think that there's underreporting just in general of these types of incidents," Choi said.

Choi pointed out that there is often mistrust among impacted communities that reporting a hate crime will actually do anything to address the issues. That concern is supported by a 2018 report from the California State Auditor, which found that law enforcement agencies in the state have "not been doing enough to identify, report, and respond to these crimes."

"We do have, in general, underreporting because there is a mistrust of government, including law enforcement," Choi said. "And there has been data that shows that even when individuals report crimes or incidents that might be potentially racially motivated, their experiences have not been positive."

Choi also noted that a majority of these incidents are hate speech and harassment, issues that may not rise to the level of a hate crime, but still have damaging long-term impacts on people.

"Just because it's not a crime doesn't mean that it doesn't cause damage," she said. "We get reports from families who reported their elderly parents walking around the neighborhood as they've traditionally done ... being accosted, being approached and, in some cases, being assaulted."