The Bay Live: What Will Living in the Bay Area Be Like in 2021?

In our first virtual live event of 2021, we invited KQED reporters to share what stories they’ll be looking out for this year. We want to share this conversation, and ask what matters to you as the Bay Area adjusts to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic. We also took your questions.

From wildfire prevention to free public transit, virtual learning to the changing arts scene, here’s what we might see in 2021 and what we can do about it.

This conversation is split into two halves: the first is called "Where We Live" (00:54), and the second is called "What We Do" (28:04).







Read the transcript here.

Guests: Danielle Venton, science reporter; Molly Solomon, housing reporter and co-host of the podcast Sold Out: Rethinking Housing in America; Dan Brekke, transportation editor; Vanessa Rancano, education reporter; Nastia Voynovskaya, arts associate editor; Sam Harnett, Silicon Valley reporter