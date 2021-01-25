KQED is a proud member of
By the People: How the Last Four Years Changed KQED
The Bay

Alan MontecilloEricka Cruz GuevarraKyana MoghadamDevin Katayama

KQED wasn't alone in struggling to cover former President Trump. These last four years changed how many journalists think about their responsibilities to the public. It's also forced more members of the news media to reckon with their own role in perpetuating long-existing, systemic problems.

So we wanted to chat with KQED’s newsroom leaders about how they've changed over the past four years, and the role local news plays in a frail democracy.

Guests: Vinnee Tong, KQED’s Director of News and Ethan Toven-Lindsey, KQED’s Executive Editor


Read the transcript here.

