KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
What Measure P in Sonoma County Says About Police Accountability
The Bay

What Measure P in Sonoma County Says About Police Accountability

Kyana MoghadamAlan MontecilloDevin KatayamaEricka Cruz Guevarra
Sonoma County sheriff's deputies line up in front of protestors during a rally in front of the Sonoma County sheriff's office for 13 year-old Andy Lopez who was shot by a Sonoma County sheriff's deputy on October 29, 2013 in Santa Rosa, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Bay Area passed a number of local measures related to civilian oversight of police this election. This means an increase in access for what citizens get to know, and get to do, about issues within their local police departments – including policy changes and police misconduct. 

We look at the recently passed Measure P, out of Sonoma County, which increases the powers of the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach (IOLERO). And the public outcry for police accountability, dating back to the 2013 fatal shooting of 13-year-old Andy Lopez

Guest: Alex Emslie, KQED Criminal Justice Editor


Read the transcript here.

Sponsored