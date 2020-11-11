What Measure P in Sonoma County Says About Police Accountability

The Bay Area passed a number of local measures related to civilian oversight of police this election. This means an increase in access for what citizens get to know, and get to do, about issues within their local police departments – including policy changes and police misconduct.

We look at the recently passed Measure P, out of Sonoma County, which increases the powers of the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach (IOLERO). And the public outcry for police accountability, dating back to the 2013 fatal shooting of 13-year-old Andy Lopez.

Guest: Alex Emslie, KQED Criminal Justice Editor





Read the transcript here.