The Generational Political Divide in South San Francisco

The killing of George Floyd led to protests in South San Francisco, and the creation of a youth-led activist group called Change SSF.

These last few months have also exposed a generational divide about how quickly the city should make changes — and how sweeping they should be. And that divide is also showing itself in South San Francisco's race for city council, where a 22-year-old political newcomer is running against the city's longtime mayor.

Guest: Adhiti Bandlamudi, Silicon Valley reporter for KQED News

