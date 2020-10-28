The Police Shooting That Motivated Walnut Creek Residents to Run for City Council

Miles Hall was shot and killed by Walnut Creek police a year before many residents joined national protests supporting Black lives this past summer. The Hall family and friends have been showing up at City Council meetings demanding justice for a year, but it wasn't until George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police that more people began pressuring local politicians.

Now half of the eight City Council candidates in Walnut Creek are running because of what happened to Hall, and some activists see this election as a referendum for how much this wealthy, mostly white Bay Area suburb supports Black lives.

Guest: Ericka Cruz Guevarra, producer and reporter for The Bay