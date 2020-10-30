The Seeds of Activism in Martinez

Martinez isn't known for its activism. But after George Floyd was killed, and after a white couple defaced a Black Lives Matter mural in Martinez, many residents decided it was time for that to change.

Now, they've started a conversation about race in Martinez that hasn't really happened in public before. That conversation has been difficult, especially with local leaders — but activists say this is just the beginning of a long struggle to build the Martinez they want.

Guest: Devin Katayama, The Bay host and reporter

This episode is part of how protests on policing and racial justice are showing up on Bay Area ballots and beyond. Click here to listen to the story of the local police shooting at the center of this year's city council race in Walnut Creek.