When to Expect Election Results in the Bay Area

The number of provisional votes cast is usually a good indicator of how many ballots are left to count after Election Day, said John Gardner, Solano County's Assistant Registrar of Voters.

“That usually tells us how long we’ll need to go," Gardner said. "Prior to Election Day, it’s really hard to say.”

The deadline to certify the results of the election is Dec. 3. Throughout November, election workers will process late-arriving ballots and work with voters to address any mismatched signatures on ballot envelopes.

"It typically takes us close to the certification deadline," said Lynda Roberts, Registrar of Voters in Marin County. "I anticipate we’ll be counting the whole month of November."

The Results Say 100% of Precincts are Reporting. What Does that Mean?

In the past, 'precincts reporting' was a good measurement of the vote counting process. But California's shift to vote-by-mail and changes to many counties' in-person voting systems have changed that.

With voting spread out over a longer time period, an initial declaration of "100% precincts" reporting could simply mean that at least some votes have been reported from every precinct.

"It just means we have results from all precincts," said Konopasek, from Contra Costa County. "Our first report should show 100% of precincts reporting because we should have at least some votes from every precinct."

Many counties don't include vote-by-mail ballots in their precinct count, so vote counts could be unveiled on Tuesday night with no precincts shown reporting.

'Precincts reporting’ can basically be ignored in counties that have abandoned the precinct polling place model entirely, in favor of county-wide vote centers. That list already included Napa, San Mateo and Santa Clara. This election, Alameda and Sonoma are also allowing voters to cast a ballot at any voting location in the county, instead of an assigned precinct polling place. (More details on each county's in-person voting rules and changes this year.)

In these five counties, 'precincts reporting' "doesn’t carry the same significance as it does in counties with precinct-based polling places," said Eric Kurhi, Communications Officer with Santa Clara County.

If a Result is Clear, Do Election Officials Declare a Winner?

Election officials are in the business of vote counting, not calling races.

"The only time I call a race is when I certify an election," said John Arntz, Director of San Francisco's Department of Elections.

In our coverage of national and state races, KQED relies on the race calls of the Associated Press, which are based on data analyses that include vote counts as well as polling research.

Election officials, on the other hand, are only concerned with processing and counting ballots.

But What if a Candidate Concedes?

A candidate's concession or declaration of victory also has no bearing on the steadfast vote-counting being done by election officials.