When to Expect Election Results in the Bay Area

An election employee processes mail-in ballots at the San Mateo County Elections Office on Oct. 21, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Reminder:If you haven't submitted your ballot yet, at this stage it's recommended you submit it by hand at a drop box specifically for vote-by-mail ballots, rather than using a USPS collection box. You can do that up to and including Election Day at 8 p.m. Find your nearest drop box.
Californians are participating in early voting this year at record levels. With days before Election Day, the electorate reached a milestone by returning more than 40% of the ballots mailed to every voter.
What Does Early Voting Mean for Getting Results on Election Night and Beyond?
Election officials are expecting to make a splash with the first tallies announced on Tuesday night.
"We will release a very significant number of votes right after 8 p.m." said Scott Konopasek, Contra Costa County's Assistant Registrar of Voters.
Konopasek said roughly half of the county's registered voters have already cast ballots, and turnout could reach 75% by Monday.
In most counties, the initial tallies released on Tuesday night encompass vote-by-mail ballots received before Election Day — with some counties adding in-person votes. The increase in early mail voting could make those early counts more accurately reflect the whole electorate, and continuing a shift away from early votes representing more conservative voters.
How Long Will the Vote Counting Take?
The explosion of early voting may beef up the initial vote counts released in the Bay Area, but election officials say a few factors will dictate how long the entire vote count will take.
And California's Same Day Voter Registration (also known as conditional registration) rules allow voters to show up at a voting location and register on Election Day, while casting a provisional ballot that will be further checked by election workers.
The number of provisional votes cast is usually a good indicator of how many ballots are left to count after Election Day, said John Gardner, Solano County's Assistant Registrar of Voters.
“That usually tells us how long we’ll need to go," Gardner said. "Prior to Election Day, it’s really hard to say.”
"It typically takes us close to the certification deadline," said Lynda Roberts, Registrar of Voters in Marin County. "I anticipate we’ll be counting the whole month of November."
The Results Say 100% of Precincts are Reporting. What Does that Mean?
In the past, 'precincts reporting' was a good measurement of the vote counting process. But California's shift to vote-by-mail and changes to many counties' in-person voting systems have changed that.
With voting spread out over a longer time period, an initial declaration of "100% precincts" reporting could simply mean that at least some votes have been reported from every precinct.
"It just means we have results from all precincts," said Konopasek, from Contra Costa County. "Our first report should show 100% of precincts reporting because we should have at least some votes from every precinct."
Many counties don't include vote-by-mail ballots in their precinct count, so vote counts could be unveiled on Tuesday night with no precincts shown reporting.
'Precincts reporting’ can basically be ignored in counties that have abandoned the precinct polling place model entirely, in favor of county-wide vote centers. That list already included Napa, San Mateo and Santa Clara. This election, Alameda and Sonoma are also allowing voters to cast a ballot at any voting location in the county, instead of an assigned precinct polling place. (More details on each county's in-person voting rules and changes this year.)
In these five counties, 'precincts reporting' "doesn’t carry the same significance as it does in counties with precinct-based polling places," said Eric Kurhi, Communications Officer with Santa Clara County.
If a Result is Clear, Do Election Officials Declare a Winner?
Election officials are in the business of vote counting, not calling races.
"The only time I call a race is when I certify an election," said John Arntz, Director of San Francisco's Department of Elections.
In our coverage of national and state races, KQED relies on the race calls of the Associated Press, which are based on data analyses that include vote counts as well as polling research.
Election officials, on the other hand, are only concerned with processing and counting ballots.
But What if a Candidate Concedes?
A candidate's concession or declaration of victory also has no bearing on the steadfast vote-counting being done by election officials.
Arntz brought up the recent example of March's presidential primary, in which Democratic candidates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race shortly before voters went to the polls — but after hundreds of thousands of Californians had already cast ballots for the two contenders.
"As far as the county was concerned, we were still counting their votes," said Arntz.
What Happens to the Ballots After They are Counted?
Just because your ballot has been counted does not mean it's on the fast track to the paper shredder.
State law requires election officials to hold on to polling place ballots and paper copies, along vote-by-mail ballots and envelopes, for 22 months after the election.
Those counted ballots are traditionally used in the state-mandated election audit — a manual tally in which election workers hand-count all the votes in 1% of precincts.
"The paper ballot is the official record," said Gardner, in Solano County. "If there’s ever a court case, we go back to that paper record."
When Does a Recount of Votes Occur?
Unlike 21 other states, California does not have a law triggering automatic recounts in the result of a close race.
Instead, an individual citizen has to request a recount within five days of the election's certification. And they have to pay for the entire recount process, up front.
Napa County Registrar of Voters John Tuteur said his county charges $500 a day for a recount. But he's learned that a pre-emptive explanation typically lessens the chance that he'll spend the holiday season (re)counting votes.
"Any close race, I call the candidates and explain our procedures of a manual tally," said Tuteur. "After that, they have full confidence in the accuracy of what we’re reporting."