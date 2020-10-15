KQED en Español 📬 Los alimentos son el sustento esencial

Nota del editor: Está leyendo el archivo de nuestro boletín bilingüe del 8 de octubre de 2020. Suscribáse al boletín semanal de KQED en Español en este enlace.

¡Hola a todos!

Estamos en la primera semana de octubre, acercándonos a la cuesta final del 2020, y decir que este año nos ha traído muchos retos le queda corto. La pandemia de covid-19, los incendios forestales, la economía y las próximas elecciones han desestabilizado a todos los miembros de la sociedad pero especialmente a aquellos con menor seguridad social en este país.

Los alimentos son unos de los elementos más esenciales, aún más durante temporadas de crisis, y la carencia de ellos ha mermado mayormente a las comunidades vulnerables. Esta semana queremos reconocer a los trabajadores agrícolas, que a pesar de ser algunos de los trabajadores más importantes para nuestra sociedad, se han visto en la necesidad de abandonar sus estilos de vida dadas las circunstancias y a la escasa ayuda gubernamental. Además, queremos proveer un espacio para reconocer los esfuerzos de diversas organizaciones comunitarias que se han unido al esfuerzo de proveer recursos en donde carecen. Desde bancos de comida, despensas a domicilio, hasta regalar gallinas para criarlas y formar un modo de vida sustentable han sido algunas de las acciones que se han requerido para sobrellevar la situación actual.

Sin embargo, más allá de ver estas inequidades sociales como algo inevitable, es importante reflexionar sobre la responsabilidad social que tenemos como individuos y el poder de cambiar los aspectos injustos de nuestra sociedad. Y, a veces, la manera más efectiva expresar nuestras opiniones o frustraciones sobre la sociedad es por medio del voto. Si usted puede votar, informese sobre las propuestas y hágalo. Si usted no puede votar, ayude a aquellos que no se han registrado o que no conozcan las propuestas electorales a mantenerse informados. Todos podemos ser parte del proceso electoral democrático.

Si usted quiere ver más contenido sobre las elecciones del 2020, háganos saber cuales son los temas que le interesan. Mándenos un mensaje en este enlace o a nuestro correo electrónico hablanos@kqed.org.

Hello everyone!

As we enter the first week of October with the end of the year quickly approaching, to say that 2020 has brought us many challenges is an understatement. The COVID-19 pandemic, the wildfires, the economy and the upcoming elections have destabilized many people in our country, especially those who do not have a safety net.

Food is one of the most essential elements during times of crisis, and the lack of food has heavily affected vulnerable communities. This week, we want to recognize agricultural workers who, even though they have one of the most important jobs in our society, have been forced to change their lives given the circumstances and the lack of gubermental support. We also want to applaud the efforts by mutual aid organizations who have stepped up for their community by providing resources where they are needed. From food banks, delivering groceries, to giving chickens to create a sustainable livelihood, these are only some of the actions taken to help in our current situation.

However, beyond seeing these social inequities as something inevitable, it is important to reflect on our social responsibility as individuals and the power we have to change the injustices in our society. And, many times, the most effective way to express our opinions or frustrations is by voting. If you can vote, get informed about the propositions. If you cannot vote, help others who have not yet registered to vote or share information about what’s on the ballot. We can all be part of the democratic voting process.

If you want to read more content about the upcoming election, tell us what are the topics you are interested in. Send us a message to this link or email us at hablanos@kqed.org.

RECURSOS | RESOURCES

Bancos de comida gratuita en San Francisco y Marín El Banco de comida de San Francisco y Marín ofrece bancos de comida en diferentes partes de la ciudad cada semana. Visite este enlace para conocer las ubicaciones de los centros de alimentos. Para los centros que necesitan registrarse con anticipación, tenga una identificación personal a la mano.

El Banco de comida de San Francisco y Marín ofrece bancos de comida en diferentes partes de la ciudad cada semana. Visite este enlace para conocer las ubicaciones de los centros de alimentos. Para los centros que necesitan registrarse con anticipación, tenga una identificación personal a la mano. Pruebas de covid-19 gratuitas en el Condado de Santa Clara Visite este enlace para conocer los sitios de pruebas de covid-19 gratuitos en las ciudades del condado de Santa Clara.

Visite este enlace para conocer los sitios de pruebas de covid-19 gratuitos en las ciudades del condado de Santa Clara. ¿Qué hay en la boleta? Latino Community Foundation (LCF) ofrece esta guía para votantes en español que habla sobre las propuestas que estarán presentes en la boleta electoral de las próximas elecciones en noviembre. ¡Asegúrese de compartir esta información con sus seres queridos!

