KQED en Español 📬 Los alimentos son el sustento esencial
News

Nota del editor: Está leyendo el archivo de nuestro boletín bilingüe del 8 de octubre de 2020. Suscribáse al boletín semanal de KQED en Español en este enlace.

¡Hola a todos!

Estamos en la primera semana de octubre, acercándonos a la cuesta final del 2020, y decir que este año nos ha traído muchos retos le queda corto. La pandemia de covid-19, los incendios forestales, la economía y las próximas elecciones han desestabilizado a todos los miembros de la sociedad pero especialmente a aquellos con menor seguridad social en este país.

Los alimentos son unos de los elementos más esenciales, aún más durante temporadas de crisis, y la carencia de ellos ha mermado mayormente a las comunidades vulnerables. Esta semana queremos reconocer a los trabajadores agrícolas, que a pesar de ser algunos de los trabajadores más importantes para nuestra sociedad, se han visto en la necesidad de abandonar sus estilos de vida dadas las circunstancias y a la escasa ayuda gubernamental. Además, queremos proveer un espacio para reconocer los esfuerzos de diversas organizaciones comunitarias que se han unido al esfuerzo de proveer recursos en donde carecen. Desde bancos de comida, despensas a domicilio, hasta regalar gallinas para criarlas y formar un modo de vida sustentable han sido algunas de las acciones que se han requerido para sobrellevar la situación actual.

Sin embargo, más allá de ver estas inequidades sociales como algo inevitable, es importante reflexionar sobre la responsabilidad social que tenemos como individuos y el poder de cambiar los aspectos injustos de nuestra sociedad. Y, a veces, la manera más efectiva expresar nuestras opiniones o frustraciones sobre la sociedad es por medio del voto. Si usted puede votar, informese sobre las propuestas y hágalo. Si usted no puede votar, ayude a aquellos que no se han registrado o que no conozcan las propuestas electorales a mantenerse informados. Todos podemos ser parte del proceso electoral democrático.

Si usted quiere ver más contenido sobre las elecciones del 2020, háganos saber cuales son los temas que le interesan. Mándenos un mensaje en este enlace o a nuestro correo electrónico hablanos@kqed.org.

Hello everyone!

As we enter the first week of October with the end of the year quickly approaching, to say that 2020 has brought us many challenges is an understatement. The COVID-19 pandemic, the wildfires, the economy and the upcoming elections have destabilized many people in our country, especially those who do not have a safety net.

Food is one of the most essential elements during times of crisis, and the lack of food has heavily affected vulnerable communities. This week, we want to recognize agricultural workers who, even though they have one of the most important jobs in our society, have been forced to change their lives given the circumstances and the lack of gubermental support. We also want to applaud the efforts by mutual aid organizations who have stepped up for their community by providing resources where they are needed. From food banks, delivering groceries, to giving chickens to create a sustainable livelihood, these are only some of the actions taken to help in our current situation.

However, beyond seeing these social inequities as something inevitable, it is important to reflect on our social responsibility as individuals and the power we have to change the injustices in our society. And, many times, the most effective way to express our opinions or frustrations is by voting. If you can vote, get informed about the propositions. If you cannot vote, help others who have not yet registered to vote or share information about what’s on the ballot. We can all be part of the democratic voting process.

If you want to read more content about the upcoming election, tell us what are the topics you are interested in. Send us a message to this link or email us at hablanos@kqed.org.

¡Gracias!

Adriana Morga

 

Adriana Morga
Digital Producer
KQED en Español

 

NOTICIAS | NEWS

 

Francisco J Servin, of Servin-Lopez Vineyard Management, picks dead leaves off of grape vines at Garton Vineyards in Napa on Sept. 30, 2020. As many wineries abandon their smoke-damaged grapes, workers who were counting on income from the grape harvest are being left in the lurch.

Aquí las noticias más recientes para usted:

Here are our recent stories that we think matter to you:

RECURSOS | RESOURCES

 

Un votante recibe su calcomanía con el mensaje "I Voted", o "Ya Voté" en el nuevo centro de votación cerca de la plaza del Centro cívico ubicado en San Francisco, el 5 de octubre del 2020, el primer día de la votación temprana. ((Beth LaBerge/KQED))

Comparta estos recursos de #KQEDenEspañol en sus redes sociales para informarles a sus seres queridos. 📲 Síguenos en Instagram

  • Bancos de comida gratuita en San Francisco y Marín El Banco de comida de San Francisco y  Marín ofrece bancos de comida en diferentes partes de la ciudad cada semana. Visite este enlace para conocer las ubicaciones de los centros de alimentos. Para los centros que necesitan registrarse con anticipación, tenga una identificación personal a la mano.
  • Pruebas de covid-19 gratuitas en el Condado de Santa Clara Visite este enlace para conocer los sitios de pruebas de covid-19 gratuitos en las ciudades del condado de Santa Clara.
  • ¿Qué hay en la boleta? Latino Community Foundation (LCF) ofrece esta guía para votantes en español que habla sobre las propuestas que estarán presentes en la boleta electoral de las próximas elecciones en noviembre. ¡Asegúrese de compartir esta información con sus seres queridos!

Share these resources from KQED on social media to keep your loved ones informed. 📲 Follow us on Instagram

  • Free food banks in San Francisco and Marin Every week, SF-Marin Food Bank distributes free food in pop-up pantries. Visit their website to find the locations for this week. For sites requiring onsite registration, please bring ID (if possible) to register at location.
  • Free COVID-19 testing in Santa Clara County Santa Clara County is offering a list of free COVID-19 testing locations, visit this link to find them.
  • KQED Voter Guide KQED has released a voter guide explaining the state and county measures for the next election in November. Don’t forget to share this information with your loved ones!

EVENTOS | EVENTS

Todo empieza con la comunidad. Aquí se encuentran eventos virtuales en español e inglés para nuestra comunidad Latinx/a/o/e. ¿Tiene un evento que quiere compartirnos? Mándenos un mensaje a hablanos@kqed.org.

  • Clases de ballet folklórico (programa virtual) | 7:00 PM del viernes, 9 de octubre: La biblioteca de Watsonville está ofreciendo clases gratuitas del ballet folklórico tapatío, típico del estado mexicano de Jalisco a través de YouTube Live. Las clases serán impartidas por la maestra y danzante Graciela Vega. Gratis. Leer más
  • Paseo Artístico: Honrando a nuestros parientes | 3:00 PM del sábado, 10 de octubre: Artistas Indígenas del Área de la Bahía compartirán música, poesía y danza para reflejar sobre las realidades políticas en que vive la comunidad Indígena. Contará con la presencia de la activista Mary Travis-Allen. Gratis. Leer más
  • COVID-19 en Fruitvale: una conversación sobre el impacto de la pandemia en nuestra comunidad latina y mam | 7:00 PM del miércoles, 14 de octubre: La biblioteca de Oakland ha organizado esta conversación para discutir los desafíos, soluciones y recursos disponibles a quienes han sido afectados por la pandemia, en términos de salud y trabajo. Gratis. Leer más

Everything starts with community. Here you’ll find virtual events in Spanish and English for our Latinx community. Do you have an event to share with us? Send it to hablanos@kqed.org.

  • Ballet Folklórico Classes (virtual program) | 7:00 PM on Friday, October 9: The Watsonville Public Library is offering free classes on ballet folklórico tapatío, traditional to the Mexican state of Jalisco through YouTube Live. The classes are taught by the teacher and dancer Graciela Vega. Free. Read more
  • Paseo Artístico: Honoring Our Relatives | 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 10: Indigenous artists from across the Bay Area will share music, poetry and dance to reflect on the political realities faced by the Indigenous community. Mary Travis-Allen, activist, will speak. Free. Read more
  • COVID-19 in Fruitvale: A Conversation About the Impact of the Pandemic on Our Latinx and Mam Community | 7:00 PM on Wednesday, October 14: The Oakland Library has organized a conversation on the challenges, solutions and resources available to those impacted by the pandemic, health- and job-wise. Free. Read more

RECOMENDACIONES | RECOMMENDATIONS

TALK TO US | HÁBLANOS

Manténgase informado con las noticias de KQED en Español. Suscríbase a nuestro boletín bilingüe ➡ kqed.org/kqedenespanol

