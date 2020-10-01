Wine Country Fires Yet Another Blow to Farmworkers Reeling From COVID-19

But people may be afraid of getting tested for the coronavirus, because a positive result would mean spending two weeks in quarantine and without work, he said.

COVID-19 infected many of the employees at Encanto Vineyards in St. Helena, said Enrique Lopez, owner of the winery. Then his family also became ill in August.

"Everybody got COVID," he said. "My wife, my little one – she was nine months – my mother-in-law who is here visiting."

Many low-wage workers in the hospitality and agriculture industries who have seen their income drop during the pandemic are now facing further economic losses – as well as evacuations – due to the fires, said Susana Garcia, with the social equity nonprofit On The Move.

“It’s just very unfortunate to see pretty much the same families getting hit after hit after hit, and to be impacted in this way,” said Garcia, who directs a program that has channeled private donations to hundreds of undocumented residents in Napa since the pandemic began.

But advocates Peña, Guzman and Machabanski worry that a population already vulnerable to the respiratory damage of COVID-19, could face another risk from harmful smoke near fires. They all said some farmworkers have reported that their employers have not given them adequate protective equipment for outdoor work.

Under California regulations, if the Air Quality Index is 151 or higher, employers must provide workers laboring outdoors free respirators, such as an N95 mask, and training on how to use them properly.

Andrew Smith, Sonoma County’s agriculture commissioner said he was not aware of any violation of the policy.

“If this is happening, that’s not good,” said Smith. “But to my knowledge, there is not a documented case of this happening in Sonoma County. At this point, they are allegations.”

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) is in charge of investigating complaints of violations, and individuals may report those to the agency, which does not ask about immigration status.

Since the Walbridge Fire last month, Smith said his office has helped hundreds of wineries, livestock operators, nurseries and other agricultural businesses to get verified as such, so they can request permission from law enforcement to enter evacuation areas to take care of essential functions such as harvesting grapes or feeding cattle.

“If they can’t get the work done, they can’t pay their employees, take crops to the market and their business may not survive,” he said. “Farming and agriculture doesn’t stop because there is a declared emergency.”

Smith said the Agriculture Commissioner’s office issued about 300 “access verifications” during the Walbridge Fire, and has received about 30 additional requests during the Glass Fire so far. His office has a supply of N95 masks available to distribute to workers through community based organizations and businesses, he said.

Resources for Immigrant Workers

These organizations offer cash assistance to undocumented immigrants in wine country:

Find a full list of organizations providing assistance in Northern California here via the California Immigrant Resilience Fund.

Find COVID-19-related resources from the state of California for immigrants in Spanish, Vietnamese and other languages here.

KQED's Sam Harnett contributed to this report.