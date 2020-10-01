As Winds Pick Up, Firefighters Brace for ‘Tough 24 Hours Ahead’ in Glass Fire Battle

Earlier this week, she managed to sneak back onto her property to discover that the sprinkler her husband had hurriedly installed on the roof had saved the house and their two pet turkeys, even as the flames claimed the horse barn on their seven-acre property.

"We need a reprieve, we need a break, it’s too much and I don’t dare ask, 'What else?', because I believe the universe will open and show you what else it can give you," she said.





Burning between the scars of several recent blazes, the Glass Fire is devouring critically dry brush and grass that has not burned for at least 70 years, and has not been rained on for five months, making containment efforts all the more challenging, officials said.

More than 2,100 firefighters have been assigned to fight the blaze — in alternating 24-hour shifts — aided by a fleet of dozers, helicopters and air tankers, Cal Fire officials said. State prison officials also said Thursday that 230 incarcerated firefighters had been deployed to help with suppression efforts.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday plans to visit the area to survey fire damage and meet with community members and local leaders.





A shift in winds is expected to push the blaze toward the southeast, in the direction of Angwin and Pope Valley, Cal Fire officials said. Although a serious threat, the winds are not expected to be as strong as the 50 mph gusts that drove the fire southwest toward Sonoma County late on Sunday.

Thursday's temperatures are expected to reach into the upper 90s in the higher elevations and low 100s in the valley, before dropping slightly on Friday.