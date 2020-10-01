KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
As Winds Pick Up, Firefighters Brace for ‘Tough 24 Hours Ahead’ in Glass Fire Battle
News

As Winds Pick Up, Firefighters Brace for ‘Tough 24 Hours Ahead’ in Glass Fire Battle

Matthew Green
A C-130 air tanker drops fire retardant near Old Lawley Toll Road north of Calistoga on Sept. 30, 2020, in an attempt to prevent the Glass Fire from reaching nearby homes and vineyards. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Skip to latest evacuation orders and shelter information

Tell us: What do you want to know about wildfire evacuations in a pandemic?

Firefighters in the North Bay prepared for the return of hot, dry winds Thursday as they continue to battle the Glass Fire, which has now charred close to 57,00 acres in Napa and Sonoma counties since igniting on Sunday.

As of Thursday morning, the blaze was 5% contained, up from 2% the night before.

Ground crews scrambled to secure containment lines in advance of a red flag warning for the North Bay mountains — set to begin Thursday at 1 p.m. and extending through early Saturday morning — when hot wind gusts of up to 30 mph could hinder efforts to fight the existing blaze, and increase the threat of new fires igniting. That warning, issued by the National Weather Service, also covers the East Bay Hills and Diablo Range, the Santa Cruz mountains and Los Padres National Forest, where the Dolan Fire is burning.

Cal Fire officials have warned residents to be vigilant about calling in any new fires they spot.

"We really have a tough 24 hours ahead of us as we go through this weather pattern," said Cal Fire Deputy Chief Jonathan Cox.

He noted that cooler more favorable weather conditions are forecast for later this weekend, when firefighters expect to make good progress containing the Glass Fire. "But really we're focussed right now on the next 24-hour operational period to really do as much as we can to protect the community that are threatened out there."

The blaze has destroyed at least 36 single-family homes in Sonoma County, along the eastern edge of Santa Rosa, and 107 homes in Napa County, according to Cal Fire's latest update Thursday morning.

While a number evacuation orders or warnings in Santa Rosa and unincorporated Sonoma County have been downgraded of lifted, many areas in Napa County – including the entire city Calistoga and the Angwin community – remain evacuated.

Sponsored

Dione Carston, a homeowner in the Deer Park neighborhood of St. Helena, evacuated the area with her husband early Sunday morning — the fourth time she's had to flee her home in the last five years.

Earlier this week, she managed to sneak back onto her property to discover that the sprinkler her husband had hurriedly installed on the roof had saved the house and their two pet turkeys, even as the flames claimed the horse barn on their seven-acre property.

"We need a reprieve, we need a break, it’s too much and I don’t dare ask, 'What else?', because I believe the universe will open and show you what else it can give you," she said.


Burning between the scars of several recent blazes, the Glass Fire is devouring critically dry brush and grass that has not burned for at least 70 years, and has not been rained on for five months, making containment efforts all the more challenging, officials said.

More than 2,100 firefighters have been assigned to fight the blaze — in alternating 24-hour shifts — aided by a fleet of dozers, helicopters and air tankers, Cal Fire officials said. State prison officials also said Thursday that 230 incarcerated firefighters had been deployed to help with suppression efforts.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday plans to visit the area to survey fire damage and meet with community members and local leaders.


A shift in winds is expected to push the blaze toward the southeast, in the direction of Angwin and Pope Valley, Cal Fire officials said. Although a serious threat, the winds are not expected to be as strong as the 50 mph gusts that drove the fire southwest toward Sonoma County late on Sunday.

Thursday's temperatures are expected to reach into the upper 90s in the higher elevations and low 100s in the valley, before dropping slightly on Friday.

Wildfire Resources

The Glass Fire is one of nearly 30 wildfires burning across California. That includes the Zogg Fire, a Shasta County blaze burning in heavily forested terrain southwest of Redding. That fire also started Sunday afternoon and has burned some 55,300 acres and destroyed almost 150 structures and killed four people — including one person who died in a hospital Wednesday, according to the Shasta County Sheriff Eric Magrini.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday night issued an emergency proclamation for Napa, Sonoma and Shasta counties. The governor has also declared a statewide emergency due to the widespread fires and extreme weather conditions, activated the State Operations Center to its highest level and signed an executive order to streamline recovery efforts in communities impacted by fires.

Additionally, Newsom said he sent a letter to President Trump requesting a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist state and local wildfire response and recovery efforts in Fresno, Los Angeles, Madera, Mendocino, San Bernardino, San Diego and Siskiyou counties.

So far in this year’s historic fire season, more than 8,100 California wildfires have killed 29 people, scorched 5,780 square miles and destroyed more than 7,000 buildings. The causes of the new fires are under investigation.

Latest Evacuation Information

  • Santa Rosa Evacuation Information: here and here

Latest Evacuation Center Information

Road Closures Information:

Animal Evacuations Center(s)

This story includes additional reporting from KQED's Sheraz Sadiq and Bay City News.

Tell us: What do you want to know about wildfire evacuations during a pandemic?