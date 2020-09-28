Californians Harboring Doubts About Election Integrity, Poll Finds

With just over five weeks until Election Day, many California voters are concerned about the integrity of the presidential election and doubt the willingness of their fellow citizens to accept the eventual results, according to a poll released Monday by the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies.

Supporters of both President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden share concerns over the election's integrity. Overall, 42% of likely voters believe it is unlikely the election "will be conducted in a way that's fair and open."

The findings reflect months of heated political and legal battles over the expansion of vote-by-mail during the COVID-19 pandemic. The poll finds Californians gearing up for record vote-by-mail participation while President Trump continues to make unsubstantiated claims that widespread mail-in voting will result in elevated voter fraud.