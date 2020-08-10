California's Top Public Health Official Abruptly Resigns

Director of California's Public Health Department Sonia Angell stepped down from her position last night. Angell’s resignation comes just days after it was announced that the state had a backlog of as many as 300,000 coronavirus test results.

Ventura County's Godspeak Calvary Chapel Remains Defiant Against Restraining Order

County authorities say the religious gatherings could turn into coronavirus super-spreader events that pose a threat to public health. Godspeak Pastor Rob McCoy is encouraging church goers to continue to show up for indoor Sunday service.

Southern California Women's Prison COVID-19 Cases Climb to 160

The number of infections at the California Institution for Women in Chino has soared to 160 women, and 13 employees at the prison have active COVID-19 cases.

Reporter: Kate Wolffe, KQED

OC Registrar of Voters Confident County Can Handle Mail-in-Ballot Surge

Election Day is 85 days away, and it will be like no other in American history because of the coronavirus pandemic. Neal Kelley is Orange County's Registrar of Voters. He oversees voting in the fifth largest election jurisdiction in the country with more than one and half million voters.

Guest: Neal Kelley, Orange County's Registrar of Voters