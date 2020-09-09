California’s Going All In On Vote By Mail. Will Some People Get Left Behind?

The pandemic has set off a chain of events that will make this year’s election in California different from years past. For one, the state can’t bet on its most reliable poll workers — older Californians — to volunteer. On top of that, many traditional polling places have been closed because of the risk of an outbreak.

So now the state is mailing all registered voters a ballot. And while that will make voting safer for many people, some will still need to cast their ballots in person. And counties are trying to make sure that those voters don't get left behind.

Guest: Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer for KQED’s California politics and government desk

Click here for more info on volunteering to be a poll worker in California.