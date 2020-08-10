Older and Overlooked: What One Fire Tells Us About the Vulnerability of Senior Care Homes

Many senior care homes in the Bay Area are in fire risk areas, according to a KQED investigation. These facilities are supposed to have emergency plans for disasters like wildfires in order to evacuate the mostly older people with medical conditions who live in them. But with dangerous fire season months approaching, and a pandemic in full swing, some worry that many assisted living homes aren’t prepared.

Guest: Molly Peterson, KQED Science reporter

Click here to see KQED's Older and Overlooked project, which includes a guide for how to help long term care facilities prepare for emergencies.