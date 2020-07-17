A CHP Officer Harassed 21 Women, Agency Fired 'Bad Apple' But Didn't Pursue Criminal Charges

The number of times the CHP has disciplined an officer for sexual misconduct in the past five years is still unknown. A coalition of news organizations including KQED requested all such records on Jan. 1, 2019, but the agency stalled for over a year before providing a single case file. KQED filed a lawsuit in May against the CHP to force disclosure. The internal investigation of former Officer McGrew was produced shortly thereafter.

The agency has also released its investigation into former CHP officer Timothy Larios, whose romantic relationship with a female confidential informant compromised an interagency narcotics operation and endangered the woman. A third file details the agency’s probe into former officer John Frizzell who was fired in 2014 for fondling a woman’s breasts during a traffic stop and asking another female motorist to lift up her shirt. Like McGrew, neither of these officers faced criminal charges, according to the documents.

ecords show the CHP began investigating McGrew after a woman made a complaint in 2016. Like Nicole, this woman made an appointment with McGrew to get her VIN verified so she could get her car registered with the DMV. She had her son with her.

McGrew gave the kid a CHP sticker and looked at the vehicle.

McGrew then told the woman he would pass her car if she went to a nearby motel with him, according to the documents. The woman, who spoke Spanish, didn’t immediately understand what McGrew was asking. So, McGrew repeated the proposition twice.

The woman went inside the office to complain about McGrew’s behavior. A sergeant asked her if she misunderstood McGrew due to the language barrier and if she’d been drinking or taking drugs. She said there was no misunderstanding and that she wasn’t under the influence.

“She could not explain the expression on Officer McGrew's face, but she said he was smiling when he asked the question about getting a motel room,” the documents say.

As part of the internal investigation stemming from that incident the CHP sent three rounds of surveys to about 150 women between 18-40 years of age who’d made appointments with McGrew during his time as an inspection officer.

The CHP improperly redacted dates showing the length of the investigation and time span of McGrew’s abuse. But it is clear that the agency’s investigation did not include anything in the officer’s career before he was assigned to vehicle inspections.

By limiting the scope of the investigation to those over the age of 18, investigators may well have missed more vulnerable victims.

“What about the 16- or 17-year-old driver that may own a car that he had come into contact with?” Stinson says.

CHP investigators found multiple women who confirmed that McGrew even made sexual comments to those who were with their partners or children, and he did target young women.

One woman with a disability due to a back injury said that McGrew questioned her about parking her vehicle in a handicapped parking spot.

"You don't look disabled from here," McGrew said, according to the woman. Later in that same appointment he told her, “You're young, but not too young for me."

Another woman said she felt violated after her experience at the CHP office. According to the documents:

“Officer McGrew asked her what she was going to do for him if he passed her car. She said she tried to laugh it off, but believed it was inappropriate. She said he then made comments about ‘handcuffing’ her and getting her in the ‘back seat of her car.’ [Victim’s name redacted] also stated he mentioned taking her to a motel at the end or up the street. She said he even mentioned it had been recently remodeled and that it was fairly clean.”

McGrew admitted to investigators that he had made inappropriate comments to women while on duty, but said he never intended to act on those comments. When asked why he made these propositions to women, McGrew replied: “Just to see if they’ll say yes,” according to interview transcripts in the investigation file.

McGrew, however, did date at least one woman he harassed on the job, he told investigators, and he repeatedly texted another for a few months. Both said they cut off contact with him after his explicit messages made them uncomfortable.

McGrew solicited two other women for sex via text message after their appointments. Documents show that McGrew got rid of that untraceable prepaid cellphone before investigators could look at it.

“You're dealing with a law enforcement officer who has a gun and a badge they’re a person in a position of authority," Stinson says. "And it's very threatening for a woman to find themselves in that situation where the officer's suggesting that they engage in a sex act. It’s absolutely terrifying.”

Officers like McGrew have immense power. A registered vehicle is often key to a person’s mobility, employment and family life. Without proper registration people can face fines, or even lose their car.

And McGrew had access to all of these women’s home addresses and personal cellphone numbers.

any of the women told investigators they didn’t file complaints about McGrew because they were afraid of what he might do with the power of his office. Stinson has found that complaints about police sexual misconduct are often never filed because of this fear of retribution, which makes it difficult to ever fully see — and address — the scope of the problem. One woman reported being scared to come back to the CHP for her follow-up appointment because she would have to see McGrew again.

Nicole says she didn’t make a complaint due to what she called her “classic chick response.” First, she blamed herself for agreeing to meet a man alone at 7:30 in the morning, even if he was a police officer. Then she tried to rationalize his behavior; maybe he wasn’t serious or maybe he was just an awkward flirt? Months later she learned she wasn’t the only one.

Nicole says when she started getting follow-up calls asking her to fill out a survey about her experience, she ignored them. But the calls kept coming until she was getting two or three calls a week.

“I finally stayed on the phone a little longer to be like, ‘Why are you guys bothering me so much? This is a little aggressive for a freaking survey!’” she says.

The investigator on the phone spelled it out for her; other women had made complaints about McGrew. So Nicole told him what had happened to her.

After taking her statement, Nicole says the CHP never got back to her to let her know what happened with McGrew. She says she would also have expected the agency to make some kind of changes as a result of the investigation. They have not.

“No changes to CHP policy were necessary because the behavior was against policy then and is today,” a CHP spokeswoman wrote via email. “The employee's conduct was investigated and the employee was appropriately disciplined.”