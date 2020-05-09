KQED Sues CHP Over Failure to Disclose Discipline and Use-of-Force Records

It took the CHP 14 months to produce any documents responsive to the news organizations’ public records request.

Those records, produced in March, involve a single disciplinary case. That episode involved a veteran CHP officer, Sgt. Timothy Larios, who resigned in 2015 after investigators discovered he’d had a romantic relationship with a confidential informant.

An internal CHP probe found the relationship compromised a multiagency narcotics investigation and endangered the woman helping to build that case.

The CHP records say Larios was lead investigator in the Shasta Interagency Narcotic Task Force in November 2013 when he met the informant, a woman who had provided information that led to the arrest of two men for possession of marijuana and conspiracy. One of the men was the informant’s former boyfriend.

Text messages included in the internal investigation file show Larios became distraught when the suspect later returned to the woman’s home. The probe found the CHP sergeant falsely reported crimes, including three separate occasions in which he was said to have told Shasta County law enforcement agencies that the former boyfriend was holding the woman against her will.

Larios’ relationship with the woman was exposed after he left a greeting card on her car in August 2014, while the boyfriend was at her house.

"I love you for who you are and want nothing more than to unite as one!" Larios wrote. “Love me!”

Larios later told investigators he had hoped the note would make the former boyfriend think the informant was in love with someone else and leave her alone.

Instead, when the boyfriend discovered the card, he assaulted the woman. She reportedly told him the card was from Larios.

A Shasta County sheriff’s deputies responding to the domestic violence incident learned the card was from the CHP sergeant.

The investigation records say Larios admitted leaving the message.

“It's embarrassing,” the documents quote him as telling investigators. “If I had to do it all over again, obviously it would not be done the same way.”

The discovery of the relationship between Larios and the woman led Shasta County prosecutors to dismiss felony charges against the man and his alleged accomplice.

Data extracted from Larios’ personal cellphone showed he had sent and received more than 20,000 text messages with the informant, often while on-duty, according to a June 2015 notice of adverse action.

“You disclosed sensitive, operational information from a joint state and federal investigation of a drug trafficking organization” with the informant, the notice said. The woman was ”a person not authorized to possess this knowledge, and one who associated with people directly involved in criminal drug activity.”