UPDATES: Bay Area Honors Juneteenth on the Streets

Are you joining a protest or march to mark Juneteenth? Read our guide to protesting safely during a pandemic first, and read more on the meaning and history of Juneteenth here.

This post will be updated throughout the day. Check back for updates.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit the Bay Area, and events everywhere announced their inevitable cancellation, the idea of June 19, 2020 passing without any major in-person gatherings to mark Juneteenth seemed to be a real possibility.

But this Juneteenth now falls after weeks of ongoing protests nationwide against the killing of Black people, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Tony McDade — a movement which has seen direct action in support of Black lives continue night after night around the Bay Area. And while several of the major scheduled festivals aren't happening this year, there'll be protests, celebrations and commemorations taking place with a fresh urgency around the Bay Area today and into the weekend.

In Oakland today, workers from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union are enacting a planned shutdown of the Port of Oakland — along with all ports along the West Coast — to honor Juneteenth: the date which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States in 1865.

This Juneteenth work stop represents the latest in a long line of protests enacted by the ILWU, from anti-apartheid shutdowns to action taken against the Iraq war in 2008. “With the ILWU’s history of advocating for the end of police terror and violence we decided to put a call out,” said Trent Willis, president of the ILWU Local 10 in San Francisco.