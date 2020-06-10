Police Statement on Fatal Shooting of Erik Salgado Claims He Rammed CHP Vehicles, Doesn't Say He Was Armed

According to the preliminary findings released by the Oakland Police Department, CHP was conducting a follow-up investigation of an earlier shooting when officers observed a red, late-model Dodge Challenger Hellcat “driving recklessly." After checking the license plate, the report states that CHP was alerted of a lost/stolen plate that did not match the car, which prompted a traffic enforcement stop.

When the CHP officers exited their vehicles, “the driver of the Dodge Hellcat began ramming CHP vehicles,” the report said. Three CHP officers then “discharged their firearms in the direction of the driver of the Dodge Hellcat." The driver – identified as Erik Salgado – later succumbed to the multiple gunshot wounds he sustained.

The report mentions but does not identify the female passenger who also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital where she is currently listed in stable condition. The injured female passenger has been identified by family members and Berkeleyside as Salgado's pregnant girlfriend.