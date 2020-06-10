Police Statement on Fatal Shooting of Erik Salgado Claims He Rammed CHP Vehicles, Doesn't Say He Was Armed

The Oakland Police Department released a statement late Tuesday regarding the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Oakland native Erik Salgado by California Highway Patrol officers late last Saturday night.
Few details on the incident, which took place on the 9600 Block of Cherry Street in East Oakland, had been released previously by law enforcement. Salgado's neighbors and family members – many of whom joined a march and vigil which drew hundreds of demonstrators demanding justice for him on Monday – have said Salgado died after CHP officers fired a hail of bullets at the vehicle he was driving, also injuring his pregnant girlfriend in the passenger seat.