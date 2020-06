Members of SEIU Local 1021 and unions throughout the Bay Area came together at Candlestick park — the former site of the San Francisco 49ers stadium to protest police violence and systematic racism.

“We live in an American system of oppression ... people still don’t understand why Kaepernick kneeled,” said Derrick Boutte, Environmental Service Worker at Highland Hospital and SEIU 1021 member in a statement. “We are taking a knee to amplify the voice of oppressed people just like Colin did.”

This post will be updated throughout the day. A list of Bay Area events curated by Sitara Bellum can be found here.