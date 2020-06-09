Protesters Demand Answers, Accountability in Fatal Police Shooting of Erik Salgado

“They could have shot a child, they could have shot anybody, they could have shot into someone’s home and killed someone, but clearly they didn’t care. We want justice for Erik, we want it now,” said Hoku Jeffrey, a national organizer with the Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action Integration and Immigrant Rights and Fight for Equality By Any Means Necessary (BAMN), a social justice group involved in the march.

News of the shooting comes in the midst of massive protests against police violence that have raged for weeks in scores of cities across the country — including many in the Bay Area — sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man killed at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Unlike Floyd's death, there is no video footage capturing Saturday's shooting, and details remain murky. The Oakland Police Department, the lead agency investigating the incident, has said only that CHP officers were conducting a criminal investigation at the time of the incident.

One police source told NBC Bay Area Sunday that investigators believe the Dodge Challenger Salgado was driving is one of 72 cars that were stolen from a San Leandro Dodge dealership during a spate of looting incidents the previous week.

The CHP and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office are also conducting independent investigations.