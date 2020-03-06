First Person: Taun Hall on Seeking Justice for the Mentally Ill

On June 2, 2019, Walnut Creek resident Taun Hall called 911 to ask police to assist her 23-year old son Miles, who was having a mental breakdown. Hall had a longstanding relationship with the local police, who knew about Miles' schizoaffective disorder and had helped the family to hospitalize him in the past. But the officers who arrived at her home that day fatally shot Miles within minutes. Hall has since become an advocate for the mentally ill and their families, working to change laws about the use of force against those with psychiatric conditions. As part of Forum's First Person series, which profiles local change-makers who make the Bay Area unique, Hall joins us to remember Miles and explain the work she carries on in his name.