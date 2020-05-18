As Shelter in Place Loosens, What Do New Bay Area Guidelines Mean For You?

Social Gatherings

Many people are tired of communicating with friends and loved ones entirely through technology. They’re eager to begin seeing people in person, and are frustrated that public health officials haven’t posted guidelines for how to do so safely.

“It’s a huge issue,” said San Francisco Chronicle health reporter Erin Allday on Forum. “Part of the reason people can’t find guidelines for those specific things is because they still don’t want people doing those things.”

That means the official public health guidance is still no small gatherings, no backyard parties and no visits to extended families. Up until now, Bay Area public health officers have made their determinations based on data, and they still don’t have data to support allowing these types of social activities, Allday said.

At the same time, public health officials understand that Bay Area residents are getting antsy under quarantine, and many are beginning to make their own subjective risk assessments.

“They recognize this can’t go on forever, this complete isolation, families not interacting,” Allday said.

The problem is, they’re not sure yet how people can safely “expand their bubbles” without dramatically increasing the risk of infection. One thing they all agree on, however, is that universal adoption of masks would help.

“Masks are a clear intervention that reduces transmission,” said Colfax. “Remember, if you are wearing a mask, you are protecting others in case you are potentially infected with the virus.”



Workplace Safety

Businesses that are reopening for curbside retail or manufacturing must follow state safety guidelines and post a detailed plan for keeping both customers and workers safe.