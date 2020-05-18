San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin Open for Curbside Pickup

Stores in San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties reopened Monday morning for curbside pickup.
The new rules allow some retail stores to reopen with curbside pickup and delivery options only, and manufacturing, logistics and warehouse operations to resume.
Alameda and Contra Costa counties are expected to reopen later this week. Santa Clara County announced on Monday morning that they are also moving toward easing their restrictuions.
Governor Gavin Newsom relaxed the statewide stay-at-home order on May 8. However, he left it up to the counties to decide how and when they would re-open. Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties followed the state plan, and allowed some businesses to reopen more than a week ago.
The governor said that the state is examining six main guidelines for deciding on when to re-open:
- A decrease or flattening of newly identified cases
- A decrease or flattening of hospitalized patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, for 14 consecutive days
- Ability to test 200 people per day, per 100,000 residents
- A 30-day supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) at principal health care outlets
- No more than half of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients
- Ability to identify 90% of coronavirus cases and people who have come into contact with them, and the capacity to isolate 90% of cases and their contacts