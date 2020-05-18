KQED is a proud member of
Three Bay Area Counties Move into Phase Two of Reopening
11:00 pm – 11:30 pmMarketplace

Shanghai Journey

China is farther along in reopening its economy than other parts of the world. But moving through the country now can be a logistical nightmare. Marketplace follows along as one traveler navigates a range of hurdles just to take what should be a short journey outside Shanghai.see more
Forum

Three Bay Area Counties Move into Phase Two of Reopening

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
A man wears a face mask along the Venice Beach boardwalk on the day Los Angeles County reopened its beaches, which had been closed due the coronavirus pandemic, on May 13, 2020 in Venice, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Starting Monday, three Bay Area counties -- San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin -- will all move into Phase 2 of Gov. Gavin Newsom's four-phase plan to gradually reopen the state. This means those counties will allow retail for curbside pickup and permit manufacturing and warehouse work. Barring a spike in coronavirus cases, Alameda and Contra Costa counties are also expected to enter Phase 2 sometime next week, leaving Santa Clara as the only county in California under stricter order.  Tell us: what questions do you have about this new phase of shelter-in-place?

Guests:

Erin Allday, health reporter, San Francisco Chronicle

Dr. Erica Pan, health officer, Alameda County

Terry Ziegler, owner, Mt. Taylor Children's Center in Santa Rosa

Grant Colfax, director, San Francisco Department of Public Health

