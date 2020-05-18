Three Bay Area Counties Move into Phase Two of Reopening

Starting Monday, three Bay Area counties -- San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin -- will all move into Phase 2 of Gov. Gavin Newsom's four-phase plan to gradually reopen the state. This means those counties will allow retail for curbside pickup and permit manufacturing and warehouse work. Barring a spike in coronavirus cases, Alameda and Contra Costa counties are also expected to enter Phase 2 sometime next week, leaving Santa Clara as the only county in California under stricter order. Tell us: what questions do you have about this new phase of shelter-in-place?