Starting Monday, three Bay Area counties -- San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin -- will all move into Phase 2 of Gov. Gavin Newsom's four-phase plan to gradually reopen the state. This means those counties will allow retail for curbside pickup and permit manufacturing and warehouse work. Barring a spike in coronavirus cases, Alameda and Contra Costa counties are also expected to enter Phase 2 sometime next week, leaving Santa Clara as the only county in California under stricter order. Tell us: what questions do you have about this new phase of shelter-in-place?
Three Bay Area Counties Move into Phase Two of Reopening
at 10:00 AM
A man wears a face mask along the Venice Beach boardwalk on the day Los Angeles County reopened its beaches, which had been closed due the coronavirus pandemic, on May 13, 2020 in Venice, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Guests:
Erin Allday, health reporter, San Francisco Chronicle
Dr. Erica Pan, health officer, Alameda County
Terry Ziegler, owner, Mt. Taylor Children's Center in Santa Rosa
Grant Colfax, director, San Francisco Department of Public Health
