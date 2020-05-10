Disabled Worker in Yosemite Says He's 'Going Broke Fast'

For the past few weeks, Thompson has been losing large swaths of hair. His doctor says it's a sign of stress and malnourishment. His immune system is half as strong as it should be.

Food is uniquely expensive for Thompson. He used to rely on the reduced meals Aramark served during shifts, but now with the hotels and kitchens closed, that’s not an option. The company is giving their employees $5 vouchers for food, but that money will come out of their paychecks when they start working again. His only option is to wheel himself a mile to the village store, priced for tourists, where a pack of chicken breasts costs $20. Cooking it up in the communal kitchen that’s not adapted for a person in a wheelchair can be dangerous.

“I don't want to wear a welding mask just to make a stir fry,” he said. “But the stove burners are up to my face.”

Thompson realizes Yosemite isn’t the safest place longterm for him. But that’s not his main focus. When the park reopens, which his employers say may be as soon as late May, he desperately wants to get back to work. He is estranged from his family, he can’t afford to pay market rent. If he loses his job and his housing, he will have nowhere to go.