Are California's Beaches Closed or Not? Here's What You Need to Know

Can I go to the beach? What about parks?

Despite what you may have heard, the new order closing state beaches will only apply to Orange County, according to the governor.

Meanwhile, Santa Cruz County — which has seen increased crowding at the beach on weekends — has added restrictions around beach access, including closing the beaches to all activity from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

So what does this mean for Bay Area outdoor recreation? The same rules apply as before:

While many parks and beaches remain open, parking lots at state parks and beaches, as well as several others, will be closed.

Officials ask that you maintain social distancing while outdoors.

Mask requirements still stand across the Bay Area — so while you're not required to wear one while taking part in outdoor activities, you'll want to keep one handy just in case.

Several parks and facilities have been closed by local health officials, so check before you go.

As for swimming and surfing? The statewide shelter-in-place order does not place restrictions on swimming or surfing, but stricter local regulations may be in effect.

The Bay Area's new regional shelter-in-place order states that any activity at parks or beaches "must comply with any restrictions on access and use established by the Health Officer, government or other entity that manages such area to reduce crowding and risk of transmission of COVID-19." So be sure to check whether any additional restrictions on surfing or swimming are in effect at your local beach, and abide by them.

