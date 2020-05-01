When Bay Area health officials announced their new shelter-in-place orders earlier this week — which extended orders to the end of May and eased some restrictions on outdoor activities — a collective sigh of relief seemed to be felt across the region.
Are California's Beaches Closed or Not? Here's What You Need to Know
Then, late Wednesday night, a memo circulated suggesting that Gov. Gavin Newsom was planning to close all state parks and beaches. Newsom later clarified during his Thursday press conference that not all state parks and beaches would be closed — just those in areas of Orange County, where large crowds over the past weekend.
All this back and forth over the past few days has been ... confusing, to say the least. So as folks around the Bay Area gear up to get some fresh air this weekend, here's what you should know.
Can I go to the beach? What about parks?
Despite what you may have heard, the new order closing state beaches will only apply to Orange County, according to the governor.
Meanwhile, Santa Cruz County — which has seen increased crowding at the beach on weekends — has added restrictions around beach access, including closing the beaches to all activity from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
So what does this mean for Bay Area outdoor recreation? The same rules apply as before:
- While many parks and beaches remain open, parking lots at state parks and beaches, as well as several others, will be closed.
- Officials ask that you maintain social distancing while outdoors.
- Mask requirements still stand across the Bay Area — so while you're not required to wear one while taking part in outdoor activities, you'll want to keep one handy just in case.
- Several parks and facilities have been closed by local health officials, so check before you go.
As for swimming and surfing? The statewide shelter-in-place order does not place restrictions on swimming or surfing, but stricter local regulations may be in effect.
The Bay Area's new regional shelter-in-place order states that any activity at parks or beaches "must comply with any restrictions on access and use established by the Health Officer, government or other entity that manages such area to reduce crowding and risk of transmission of COVID-19." So be sure to check whether any additional restrictions on surfing or swimming are in effect at your local beach, and abide by them.
What about the new Bay Area shelter-in-place order? Can I go golfing?
Yes and no.
The new shelter-in-place order does include some easing of outdoor recreation — including opening up previously closed activities like golf, field access and skate parks — but that order doesn't go into effect until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 3.
Officials with Alameda County say it's up to local law enforcement to enforce that timing, so it's worth looking into club or park rules before you head out.
I'm confused — can I get outside this weekend or not?
In short: yes.
Both local and state officials are encouraging residents to spend time outside for both your physical and mental health needs, but they emphasize that social distancing measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus are necessary to keep outdoor spaces open for everyone. So no congregating in groups or holding picnics on the beach.
As Newsom put it during his Thursday press briefing: “We want you to enjoy sunsets, we want you to enjoy activities outdoors,” Newsom said. “The only thing we don’t want you to do is linger.”