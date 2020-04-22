SF Supervisor Wants All City's Homeless Tested for COVID-19 After Shelter Outbreak

“Thousands of workers every day continue to go into work and serve some of the most vulnerable people in San Francisco,” Haney said in a virtual press conference. “And thousands of San Franciscans continue to live in crowded shelters and congregate living sites like SROs. All of them lack something that should be easily available, which is testing.”

Haney and other San Francisco supervisors have been critical of Mayor London Breed's response to protecting the homeless and fear more outbreaks of the coronavirus among the city’s unhoused will surface. The board of supervisors recently voted that the city has until Sunday to acquire more than 8,000 hotel rooms to house the homeless and front-line workers. The city says it has now moved more than 750 homeless people into hotel rooms.

San Francisco’s first confirmed homeless case of COVID-19 was announced April 2 in the Division Circle Navigation Center. A week later, an outbreak of 68 residents at Multi-Service Center South, San Francisco’s largest shelter, was announced. As of Monday, the number of confirmed cases from MSC South surpassed 100.

“It should have been prevented with proactive testing,” Haney said.

Testing remains scarce at some shelters and congregate living facilities, according to staff on Monday's virtual press conference.

“We are the forgotten ones on the front line,” said shelter worker Stanley Edwards, who felt he and his colleagues deserve hazard pay and should be recognized as essential front-line workers.