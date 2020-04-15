The San Francisco Board of Supervisors votes Tuesday on a plan to lease more than 7,000 vacant hotel rooms to house the homeless during the pandemic. Under the proposal, the city would also procure hundreds of additional rooms to house front line responders at risk of infection. The vote comes after a coronavirus outbreak last week prompted the city to close its largest shelter -- MSC South -- where more than 90 residents and staff tested positive for Covid-19. We'll discuss the plan and what it will take to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection among the city's homeless population.
San Francisco Board of Supervisors to Vote on Emergency Hotel Housing for Homeless
at 9:00 AM
Stuart Malcolm, a doctor with the Haight Ashbury Free Clinic, speaks with homeless people about the corona virus (COVID-19) in the Haight Ashbury area of San Francisco California on March 17, 2020. - Cities across the nation are worried about the homeless population as the coronavirus pandemic surges with the US death toll reaching 100. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Kevin Fagan, reporter, San Francisco Chronicle
