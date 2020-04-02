'Papable Fear' Within Homeless Communities As Coronavirus Crisis Force Shelters to Limit Capacity

Karen Hanrahan, the President and CEO of the San Francisco-based nonprofit GLIDE, said many clients don’t have enough information about the virus, despite the outreach city officials say is happening.

“There is a palpable fear among the homeless community we serve because they have no information, and they’re scared they are going to die,” Hanrahan said. “They have more underlying health risks and conditions, and they feel like nobody is going to take care of them.”

Phil Mastrocola, the program director for the Grace Baptist Church’s shelter in San Jose, said his only recourse when someone shows up sick is to send them to urgent care. That’s what happened the other day when a guest came in with a cough and chills.

“I sent him to urgent care,” Mastrocola said. “They sent him back with a letter that was very clear saying he has no signs or conditions of fever or upper respiratory problems, so that gave me some comfort.”

So, he let the man stay the night.

Several counties, including in Alameda, San Francisco and Santa Clara, have begun offering hotel rooms, RVs or other shelters to people experiencing homelessness. In Alameda County, health officials have started moving people who are experiencing symptoms, along with some people considered high-risk, into two hotels to isolate.

In Santa Clara County, public health staff is hoping to open a temporary shelter by the end of the week at its fairgrounds to maintain social distancing at the nearly two dozen shelters in the county. In San Francisco, the city is quarantining people in hotel rooms and plans to open a new temporary shelter next week at Moscone Center West.

But advocates for people who are homeless say it’s not happening soon enough. Only a relatively small portion of people living in shelters or camps can take advantage of these programs. And in the meantime, people living in shelters and encampments are risking exposure to the virus.

Jace Perry, a volunteer with the Berkeley Free Clinic, which does outreach to people experiencing homelessness, said all she can do is tell people to go to urgent care or the hospital.

“They go to the ER and are told their symptoms are not bad enough and are sent home,” Perry said. “And they’re really, really scared.”

In some cases, volunteers doing outreach to homeless people have been able to work with other nonprofits or church groups to get temporary housing. Joe Pendleton is a three-tour veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. He lives in a van in Berkeley and does outreach to the tent communities in his city.

One man he visits is receiving chemotherapy treatment and has emphysema, Pendleton said. He worked with a church group to get the man a hotel room for two weeks.

“No immune system with a compromised airway,” he said. “This gentleman absolutely had to get into a hotel room.”

It can sometimes be hard to distinguish symptoms of underlying health conditions from ones related to COVID-19, said a psychiatric nurse who works for a clinic in San Francisco. She spoke on the condition of anonymity because she’s not authorized to speak to the press. She said people come into her community health clinic all the time, coughing.

Without enough personal protective equipment, she said she’s terrified of passing the virus on to her family.

“I come home, I strip in the garage and put everything in the washer and go immediately to the shower,” the nurse said. “It’s stressful.”

With gyms, libraries and other services closed, the places many depended upon for survival to shower or charge phones are also no longer available.