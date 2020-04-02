SF Homeless Shelter Resident Contracts Coronavirus, Authorities Say

TJ Johnson, 53, stays at a shelter nearby. Even though the outbreak didn’t happen where he was staying, he said he’s concerned for those who could have been exposed to the virus.

“I’m concerned for myself and the other people,” he said. “It’s really been a main source of concern that people in the shelters would get the virus because of being in such close quarters and all.”

Abigail Stewart-Kahn, the interim director of San Francisco’s Department of Homelessness and Housing, said the person who tested positive for the virus was in good condition on Thursday. Due to privacy concerns, she couldn't disclose when the resident was tested or how long it had been since the resident had been staying at the navigation center.

Officials said Thursday they aren’t sure where the person contracted the virus or who that person came into contact with at the shelter. In the meantime, a cleaning crew will disinfect the center.

Stewart-Kahn said the city’s Department of Public Health took swift action once they learned the resident had tested positive. Masks were distributed to everyone at the facility, she said, and health workers began screening everyone there.

“Anyone considered a close contact, anyone who slept close to this person and otherwise vulnerable people will be relocating starting today,” Stewart-Kahn said. “That will accomplish both the isolation needs and the quarantining needs for anyone who might have been exposed.”

Other residents who aren’t showing signs of the virus, but may have been exposed to the person who tested positive, or who are at higher risk of complications if they contract the virus, may also be placed in a hotel to isolate, officials said. The same opportunity will be provided to shelter staff, as well.

Although her department had planned for a situation where a shelter resident would test positive, the news took an emotional toll, Stewart-Kahn said.

“I am a parent and a daughter and a friend and a sister, and so is this individual and so are the people around them,” she said. “We all get to go home, but the people who are already more vulnerable and have been exposed to the virus don’t have that privilege.”