Making the News When You Can't Leave the House: How KQED Is Reporting During COVID-19

Q: Some people are saying this is going to change everything, or accelerate what already exists in the world. How do you and your newsroom think about that possibility and all that uncertainty? How do you do journalism in a moment when everything is different?

A: It does feel like everything is changing so fast, doesn’t it? But I think the news industry has been preparing for this moment for a generation. Our reporters and editors have been covering the shifting landscape of the Bay Area, and beyond, for years ... I do think that we had to challenge our assumptions and training and muscle memory during and after the 2016 election. We’ve also had to refocus our work and mindset as we’ve covered climate change and the state’s horrific wildfires.

In some sense, KQED journalists are well-suited for this moment. After our wildfire reporting, we worked with several organizations to explore and rethink how we cover trauma and traumatic events. And according to some research we’ve heard, journalists are actually people who are more able to process and deal with traumatic events. I think that’s true at KQED especially.

Finally, I think because of our public media mission, and our knowledge that our business is built on a nonprofit membership model, our reporters and editors have always seen themselves as advocates for and members of the broader community. Our journalism has always been centered with people — our region, our community — in mind, and so being willing and able to change the way we do things when our community demands it, is simply part of our DNA.

Q: How do you guide editors and reporters on how to avoid exposure while also getting their stories done? Will that change going forward?

A: The safety and security of everyone at KQED is always central in our minds. Radio reporters, for eons — well, at least since I started cutting tape in the late 1990s with razor blades — have despised "phone tape." That is an interview with someone recorded over a telephone line, as opposed to in person. For one thing, it reveals that the reporter didn’t sit down and look the interviewee in their eyes when asking the questions. But it also sounds weaker and less clear than in-person audio recordings. And because of that, editors and radio newsroom leaders have always preached that reporters don’t just get phone tape

Today, our reporters are expected to get phone tape. I do not believe our reporters should be going out into the field for interviews that they could be recording over a phone ... for their safety, for the safety of the person they are interviewing ... and for our collective public health. They could be the vector that spreads this thing, and so relying on phone tape is now a good thing. Plus, there is now technology that can allow an interview via phone to be recorded in better quality audio, and then uploaded to KQED.

Those technological changes are also allowing our hosts and anchors to produce and broadcast the news, and Forum and our other shows from their own homes. Most of the hosts and anchors you hear now on KQED are broadcasting from home. There is a “last mile” of audio production that needs to occur in our offices, but we are making every attempt to keep that staffing to a bare minimum.