[PHOTOS] Gov. Newsom and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo Tour Ventilator Refurbishing Site

Governor Gavin Newsom visited Bloom Energy on Saturday — one of many California companies answering the call to produce equipment for hospitals responding to the COVID-19 crisis.

Bloom Energy, located in Sunnyvale, normally build fuel cells. However, on March 17, their leadership got a call from the governor’s office, asking if they could learn how to get old and broken ventilators back into working order.

In just over a week, the company has repaired and shipped hundreds of ventilators to state agencies and hospitals throughout the state.

At the beginning of the pandemic, California had approximately 7,500 ventilators in state hospitals. Newsom said the state set a goal of identifying 10,000 more ventilators that can be used or refurbished to address the crisis. They've gotten halfway to their goal, Newsom said, and regular Californians can also help.

"So everybody look in your basement, look in that old garage. If you've got old equipment and you want to send it, send it our way and we'll send it right here to this facility," he said.