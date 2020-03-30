KQED is a proud member of
[PHOTOS] Gov. Newsom and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo Tour Ventilator Refurbishing Site
News

Kate WolffeBeth LaBerge
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo speaks during a press conference at the Bloom Energy Sunnyvale campus on March 28, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Governor Gavin Newsom visited Bloom Energy on Saturday — one of many California companies answering the call to produce equipment for hospitals responding to the COVID-19 crisis.

Bloom Energy, located in Sunnyvale, normally build fuel cells. However, on March 17, their leadership got a call from the governor’s office, asking if they could learn how to get old and broken ventilators back into working order.

In just over a week, the company has repaired and shipped hundreds of ventilators to state agencies and hospitals throughout the state.

At the beginning of the pandemic, California had approximately 7,500 ventilators in state hospitals. Newsom said the state set a goal of identifying 10,000 more ventilators that can be used or refurbished to address the crisis. They've gotten halfway to their goal, Newsom said, and regular Californians can also help.

"So everybody look in your basement, look in that old garage. If you've got old equipment and you want to send it, send it our way and we'll send it right here to this facility," he said.

Other companies including GAP and Anheuser-Busch are making masks, gowns and hand sanitizer.

Staff work in a ventilator refurbishing assembly line at Bloom Energy in Sunnyvale, California on March 28, 2020. Bloom Energy is a fuel cell generator company that has switched over to refurbishing ventilators as an increasing number of patients experience respiratory issues as a result of COVID-19. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Michael Barone, a mechanical tech, replaces inner batteries at Bloom Energy. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Staff of Bloom Energy work at a lung testing station for ventilators in Sunnyvale on March 28, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Josh Baime runs battery diagnostics on ventilators that arrived from Los Angeles at Bloom Energy in Sunnyvale, California on March 28, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference at the Bloom Energy Sunnyvale campus on March 28, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Bloom Energy CEO KR Sridhar claps for the staff of Bloom Energy. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)