The Challenge of Being an ‘Essential’ Service Worker in a Pandemic

Employed by businesses considered essential, these workers are putting themselves and their families at risk by continuing to go to work, enabling everyone else to access food and other basic necessities.

Even so, many of the workers KQED has interviewed in recent weeks say their employers have not provided sufficient safety protections or offered adequate additional compensation to account for the health risks.

As Instacart shopper Vanessa Bain put it, “Right now there’s a heightened sense of awareness, thankfully, that our labor is essential, but it’s still not paying like it’s essential, and we're still not being protected like we're essential.”

Before the coronavirus hit, a number of these workers were already struggling to make ends meet.

Among the workers KQED has recently profiled: Lyft/Uber driver Erica Mighetto had been searching for a steady job for three years in Sacramento, and had started sleeping in her car and on friends' couches after being kicked out of her apartment. Alina Martinez, a suite attendant at San Francisco's new Chase Center, was negotiating with her employer for health insurance, which she hasn't had since September. Hotel housekeeper Larrilou Carumba had spent years paying down about $35,000 in credit card debt incurred after a personal disaster, and she was getting ready to finally move with her three kids out of her crowded sister’s house in San Leandro. And in-home health care provider Carnella Marks was being paid just over minimum wage in Chico to feed, nurse, bathe and tend to a patient with severe dementia.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus crisis has been a boon for many of these workers' employers. Grocery stores across the country are breaking sales records. App-based delivery services are being flooded with new users. Products are surging through the warehouses of Amazon and Walmart.

To meet rising demand companies are hiring. Instacart alone, plans to add 200,000 shoppers. Amazon says it's looking to add 100,000 more workers in its warehouses. Individual grocery chains are adding on thousands and thousands of jobs.

Under pressure from workers, many of these companies are beginning to do things like provide hand sanitizer and let workers wear masks and gloves on the job. Some companies have started to offer hazard pay of an additional dollar or two an hour. Others are adding emergency paid time off for those who end up getting sick.

But some of the workers KQED spoke to say these efforts fall far short given the level of risk involved. And now, they have more leverage than they've perhaps ever had before, as demand for their services continues to rise.

KQED is keeping a running tab on the conditions of workers in a variety of different sectors who have been thrust onto the front lines of this pandemic. Below, we describe conditions in some of the most impacted industries in California, links to related stories we've covered and resources for workers or those who want to support them.

Grocery Store Workers

Until recently, most major grocery store chains were telling workers they could not wear their own masks to work, and in some cases even discouraged wearing gloves. The United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) has successfully pushed to have those restrictions lifted and helped some workers negotiate hazard pay raises of up to $2 an hour. The union represents some 1.3 million grocery and food service employees, but doesn’t include workers at Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s and a number of other massive grocery outlets.

This week, workers at Whole Foods called for a nationwide “sickout” to push for higher pay and better working conditions. There have been reports of workers contracting coronavirus at Whole Foods stores in several major cities, including in San Francisco at the Upper Haight Street location. Some Whole Foods employees who are continuing to work during the pandemic are asking for double the current hourly wage for employees, paid leave for all workers who have to stay home or self-quarantine and free coronavirus testing.

Pharmacists and Drugstore Workers

Many drugstore workers also belong to UFCW and are pushing for similar protections as their counterparts in grocery and retail. The lack of adequate paid time off has been a prime concern, prompting protests at CVS, a petition for Walgreens employees and other labor actions. KQED interviewed a drug store employee who says she and several other coworkers went to work in recent weeks with flu-like symptoms because they could not get any paid sick days. Some workers are asking for major pharmacies to switch to a drive-thru model to limit exposure, and over100,000 people recently signed a petition demanding that major drugstores like Walgreens, Rite Aid and CVS make that change.

Warehouse Workers

After an Amazon warehouse worker in Staten Island tested positive for COVID-19 in late March — one of a growing number of Amazon warehouse employees across the country to contract the virus — workers at that location staged a sickout on March 30, demanding safer conditions, protective gear and hazard pay of double their regular salaries.

Amazon recently raised worker pay by $2 dollars an hour through the end of April and increased the rate of overtime pay, among other changes. The group Amazonians United NYC is continuing to gather signatures of workers pushing for improved conditions, and posted their demands here.

Grocery Delivery Workers

Workers at app-based delivery companies like Instacart, Postmates, and Shipt have also been demanding higher compensation and more protection. Instacart workers on Monday participated in a one-day nationwide strike, demanding hazard pay of an additional $5 per order, sick pay for anyone considered at-risk or needing to self-quarantine and personal protective equipment like hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

Instacart has said it will provide the protective gear, but has so far not agreed to the additional hazard pay demand. Working with a group called the Gig Workers Collective, Instacart workers posted their demands online. The company also posted its response.