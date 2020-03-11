Gig Workers Face Tough Decisions About Money and Health

What Legal Powers do Local Governments Do Have During Outbreak?

In response to COVID-19, counties across the state are declaring public health emergencies. But what real world powers do such declarations give local governments?

Reporter: Robert Garrova, KPCC

Tracking Cases, Bracing for Stretched Healthcare Resources in Rural California

So far, only two COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the San Joaquin Valley: one each in Madera and Fresno counties. The people were both aboard cruise ship. But that doesn’t mean rural California is off the hook when it comes to the outbreak.

Reporter: Laura Tsutsui, Valley Public Radio

Gig Workers Face Tough Decisions On Money and Health

Across California, many companies are encouraging their workers to work from home if they’re sick or worried about the new coronavirus. But workers in the gig economy, like drivers for Lyft or Uber, just can’t do that and still earn a living. We meet one driver who's scared to be on the road, but says she has no other choice.

Reporter: Sam Harnett, KQED