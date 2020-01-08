Lawmakers Look to Protect Californians During Blackouts, Wildfires — and Crack Down on PG&E

“We will do all we can to help our residents deal with any power outages that do occur,” said Orinda Democratic state Sen. Steve Glazer in a statement. “That means ensuring that our most vulnerable residents do not see their lives threatened if power shuts down, and that people can communicate with each other.”

Glazer singled out the bankrupt utility PG&E, which has caused some of the most devastating blazes in recent years and implemented the most widespread precautionary power outages in state history this fall, affecting millions of customers. He said PG&E recently agreed to provide some battery packs to vulnerable Californians.

“But their plan is not good enough — it provides about 500 of these packs, while more than 100,000 people have signed up for the utility's medical baseline program in the Bay Area alone,” Glazer said.

The bills come as lawmakers reconvene for their 2020 session with huge questions looming about the future of PG&E. The utility filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last January, and needs to exit the proceedings by June in order to access a state wildfire insurance fund seen as key to its financial health.

But Sacramento lawmakers aren't waiting for the bankruptcy restructuring to begin raising questions about whether PG&E is capable of changing.