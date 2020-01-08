Lawmakers Look to Protect Californians During Blackouts, Wildfires — and Crack Down on PG&E

State Sen. Scott Wiener, a San Francisco Democrat, is working on a bill that would make PG&E a publicly owned utility, though he hasn't released details yet. And Marin Democratic Assemblyman Marc Levine unveiled a proposal this week that would let the state essentially take over an electrical utility like PG&E for a short period of time if state regulators determine that the company isn't complying with state law.
Levine’s bill would let the California Public Utilities Commission appoint a public administrator for 180 days to oversee public safety operations at a utility if deemed necessary.
“We cannot afford to wait for PG&E to do the right thing,” Levine said. “PG&E has proven themselves incapable of prioritizing public safety over corporate profits. PG&E’s poor judgement continues to harm California residents and our state’s economy, which is more and more dependent upon a clean, safe and reliable supply of electricity. ... California’s economy cannot afford to spend another decade in the dark. We must act now.”
Other lawmakers are still planning for what happens once another fire breaks out. Santa Barbara Democratic state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson rolled out legislation this week that would make it easier for cities and universities to automatically enroll residents in their emergency alert systems; and for governments to identify residents who may need extra help in the case of a disaster.
The bill would also let the CPUC collect data from wireless providers about how mobile phone-based emergency alerts actually performed during an emergency. In a statement, Jackson said the need for that data became clear during the power shutoffs last fall.