PG&E Announces $13.5 Billion Deal to Resolve Wildfire Claims
PG&E Announces $13.5 Billion Deal to Resolve Wildfire Claims

Jeremy Siegel
PG&E filed for bankruptcy protection in January amid mounting liability over recent fires and intense scrutiny for failing to properly inspect its giant network of power lines. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PG&E has reached a $13.5 billion deal to settle claims stemming from recent catastrophic fires blamed on its equipment, marking a key milestone in the utility's plan to exit from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In an announcement Friday, the company said the agreement resolves all major claims related to the North Bay fires of 2017, last November's devastating Camp Fire, the 2016 Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland and the 2015 Butte Fire.

"Since the beginning of the Chapter 11 process, getting wildfire victims fairly compensated, especially the individuals, has been our primary goal," PG&E CEO Bill Johnson said in a statement.

The utility filed for bankruptcy protection in January amid mounting liability over recent fires and intense scrutiny for failing to properly inspect its giant network of power lines. The new agreement is the third significant settlement PG&E has reached in its bankruptcy case and is seen as a big win for lawyers representing wildfire victims.

"This is the fastest and most certain way to get fire victims paid so that they can begin to recover from those tragedies," said attorney Amanda Riddle.

But Tubbs Fire victim Will Abrams is holding off on celebrating.

"These settlements could take years 10-plus years to litigate and deals will need to be negotiated with insurers before payments are released, sometimes in installment payments." Abrams said.

"I hope that is not the case, but the devil is in the details, and I'm not confident that this will make victims whole, who lost everything."

The deal is still subject to approval in bankruptcy court. Victims seeking compensation have until the end of the year to file claims.

KQED's Lily Jamali contributed reporting to this story.

