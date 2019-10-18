The Deadline to File Wildfire Claims With PG&E Is Monday. Here's What You Need to Know

Wildfire victims have until Monday, October 21 to file a claim for compensation with PG&E.

That’s because the utility filed for bankruptcy protection, and the court wants to gather all possible claims against the utility before moving forward.

Only about half of possible claimants have filed so far, according to Amanda Riddle, an attorney for wildfire victims.

Claims can be for a range of things, from loss of property to personal injury to family heirlooms. And you don't necessarily need an attorney to file a claim.

We asked Jared Ellias, professor of bankruptcy law at UC Hastings, what wildfire survivors need to know to file their claims with PG&E before the deadline on Monday, Oct. 21.

Why does this PG&E "bar date" exist in the first place?

One way to think about the bar date, and the bar date process, is the bankruptcy court has to identify everybody who has some sort of claim that PG&E might need to pay, and they use this process to do it. And it's the beginning of that, not the end of it. So if you file a form with the court, you're opening the door to getting something from the PG&E bankruptcy.

What's the most important thing people need to know by Monday's deadline?

The most important thing you need to know is to get things in on time. That has to happen. If that doesn't happen, your chances of getting anything from PG&E are pretty low.

Do you need a lawyer?

It would be helpful to have a lawyer, but you don't need one. You just have to fill out the form.

