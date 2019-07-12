Before signing, Newsom defended himself against critics who complained that the bill was rushed through the Legislature. Newsom responded that people have been working on crafting a wildfire liability plan since before he took office and have been working on such legislation for "arguably, two or three years."

"My participation in this process began the day after I got elected," he said. "Someone whispered to me there was a fire in northern California... and no sooner did they whisper in my ear, an hour later they said there was a fire in southern California."

Newsom said that he wanted to pass the legislation before lawmakers started their summer recess and before fire season gets into full swing.

"There is some mythology that the bill itself just came out of thin air a few weeks ago in a short timeline," Newsom said. "This was a long process. A very inclusive process."

Newsom proposed creating a new wildfire insurance fund in late June. The heart of the legislation was introduced just before July 4 weekend. Legislators also wanted to avoid a further downgrade of San Diego Gas and Electric and Southern California Edison's bond ratings.

Supporters maintain the fund will help get fire victims money faster and provide financial stability to utilities.

Earlier this week, several Bay Area mayors also protested the bill saying that it would make it harder for local governments to buy utility lines.