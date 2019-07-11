California lawmakers just approved a complex bill that would change how the state pays for damages from wildfires caused by utilities, at the urging of Governor Gavin Newsom.

In a 63-8 vote the Assembly sent AB 1054 to the governor's desk, three days after the Senate approved it. Newsom is expected to sign the bill on Friday, which would create a fund of up to $21 billion to pay for damages linked to fires caused by utility equipment.

Critics say the bill is a sweetheart deal for an industry that's been pushed by Wall Street.

But Newsom's office says doing nothing would cost ratepayers more in the long run.

Who Pays?

Under the plan investor-owned utilities would have to pay $7.5 billion initially into the fund in order to access the $21 billion. Regional electric companies, like the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, would have to pay less than the larger investor-owned utilities.