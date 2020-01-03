How Do You Feel About Escalating Tensions Between Iran & the US? Let Us Know
Search
X
Donate
The California Report

How Do You Feel About Escalating Tensions Between Iran & the US? Let Us Know

Kelly O'Mara
Supporters of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force hold placards depicting trampled US symbols reading in Arabic "Welcome" during a protest outside the US embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad to condemn the US air strikes that killed 25 Hashed fighters over the weekend.  (AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images)

Early Friday morning President Trump authorized an airstrike that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani while he was at Baghdad International Airport in Iraq.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper defended the action as necessary to prevent Soleimani, who led the elite Quds Force, a branch of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, from plotting to target American diplomats and service members. "This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans," he said.

The World Reacts

However, concern was immediately raised over potential fallout against Americans both abroad and at home. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that "harsh retaliation is waiting" for the U.S. And Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called the killing a "heinous crime" and vowed his country would "take revenge."

In the Middle East, the State Department urged U.S. citizens to immediately leave Iraq. In New York and Los Angeles, police departments said they were on high alert. In Los Angeles, home to the largest population of Iranians outside Iran, the police department came under criticism for fear mongering.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the strike "risks provoking further dangerous escalation of violence." Both her and other senior Democratic members of Congress said they didn't receive details of the operation until afterward and were left in the dark ahead of the operation. On Twitter, "WWIII," "Iran" and "TrumpsWar" trended in the Bay Area as people attempted to come to grips with the uncertainty around what happens next.

That's why we want to know what you're thinking, and how you're dealing with the news. Tell us below.

NPR contributed to this report.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.