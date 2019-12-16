Welcome to Oakland’s Indigenous Red Market
Search
X
Donate
The Bay

Welcome to Oakland’s Indigenous Red Market

14 min
Ericka Cruz GuevarraMarisol Medina-Cadena
Mexica dance group Calpulli Coatlicue dances at the Indigenous Red Market in Oakland. (Joey Montoya)

In the late fifties, the U.S. government promised Native Americans good jobs and stable housing if they left reservations for urban centers, including Oakland. Those promises were never realized. But something else happened, too. Instead of assimilating into cities like the federal government wanted, native people built solidarity, preserved traditions, and continued to create culture — both within their communities and between other indigenous ones. One of the ways that solidarity takes shape is at Oakland’s Indigenous Red Market, which happens on the first Sunday of every month in Fruitvale.

Guest: Marisol Medina-Cadena, Reporter for KQED News

You can read more of Marisol's story on the Indigenous Red Market here, and check out more info about the market on their Facebook page.

Subscribe to The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.