Looking Back at Proposition 187 Ahead of Supreme Court Hearing on DACA

Think about it, my generation: I'm a sophomore in high school. People younger than me, people older than me, a lot of us have parents who are undocumented or are undocumented ourselves. And now we hear from the governor of California, Pete Wilson, that we're the reason why California is in such dire straits. And we start seeing commercials saying that we are the ruin of California. Yeah, you're going to be a little bit upset.

Even though 187 passed by [a] big margin — 59 to 41% — it inspired that generation of Latinos like myself to say, "You know what? Never again. We're not going to take this in California. We're going to get into politics. We're going to get involved in our community." ... Really, we are the children of 187. Now we hold a supermajority in the California state legislature, the democrats do. But the people who are running it really is the Latino legislative caucus, and they've made California into a sanctuary state — the absolute antithesis of what 187's backers ever imagined.

Do you feel like people are looking to Prop 187 and what happened to reverse it in the campaign against it — even once it had passed by voters — as they consider how to combat President Trump's policies today?

Absolutely. It's two lessons, actually. On one hand, it teaches you what happens if you demonize Latinos, if you demonize immigrants, there's gonna be a backlash. But at the same time, another article I did for the Los Angeles Times, it gave a blueprint for anti-immigration groups to then spawn similar measures on both the local and the state level all across the United States. It really created that runway for which Donald Trump was able to take off using very nativist rhetoric. Now with this DACA hearing in the Supreme Court, it's almost like, OK, we're almost the end game at this 187 fable. But, hey, if it happens in California, it's going to happen everywhere else.